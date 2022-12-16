Betterworks Wins 2 Comparably Best Places to Work Awards for Best Company Culture and CEO
Menlo Park, CA, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Betterworks, the leader in modern performance management software, was selected for two 2022 Comparably Workplace Culture Awards, making the top lists for “Best Company Culture” and “Best CEO.” These awards come after being named to Comparably’s Top 100 organizations for “Happiest Employees,” “Best Companies for Compensation,” and “Best Companies for Work-Life Balance” in October.
“Our company is committed to creating a workplace culture that improves our employees’ quality of life,” said Betterworks CEO Doug Dennerline. “Happy employees are more engaged and productive ones — and we’re proud of the work we’ve done to win an award like this one.”
Winners of the Comparably Workplace Culture Awards are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies in the United States, with the final ranked list based on employee ratings over the past year. To qualify, companies with 500 or fewer employees need at least 25 participants based in the U.S. or Canada, but additional weight is given to scores at companies with more participation from their workforce relative to their company size. The rankings for Best CEO are determined by the approval ratings workers give their chief executives and Best Company Culture is based on overall sentiment feedback from all employees in 20 different workplace metrics.
“A strong company culture simply cannot happen without great leadership,” Betterworks COO Andrea Lagan said. “We’re beyond thankful to have Doug leading us and making the wellness and happiness of our employees a priority. This award shows just how much our people believe in and trust his vision for Betterworks.”
Looking to be a part of a vibrant company culture? View Betterworks’ current open positions (https://www.betterworks.com/careers/), where you’ll experience professional growth while bringing your best and most authentic self to work.
About Betterworks
Founded in 2013, Betterworks develops best-in-class performance management solutions that enable exceptional results and put employee experience at the heart of how companies align, motivate, retain, and develop their people. Unlike monolithic legacy HR technology, Betterworks’ lightweight and enterprise-ready SaaS solutions for check-ins, feedback, employee engagement, and recognition are built to scale for businesses of all sizes. Our customers’ employees are proven more engaged and satisfied in their roles, which is why industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, Intuit, Udemy, Freddie Mac, Kroger, Vertiv, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to manage and enable performance. Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Emergence Capital, and John Doerr.
Learn more about our performance management solution - https://www.betterworks.com/product/performance-management-software/.
