Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Commercial Risk Manager
Keith Goode will handle commercial accounts in Colorado for one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies.
St. Louis, MO, December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Keith Goode as Commercial Risk Manager. In this remote position, he will be responsible for generating leads, developing new business, and handling existing accounts in Colorado’s property and casualty marketplace.
Goode has more than 15 years of management and sales background. Prior to joining Powers, he handled user experience relations and team development in the hospitality industry. He previously owned and operated a Colorado café for six years. Goode earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, N.C.
“Keith’s hospitality background corresponds perfectly with the insurance industry in terms of generating service solutions,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “Keith is well established in the Colorado community, making him an excellent remote employee who will grow the area’s commercial accounts.”
Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
