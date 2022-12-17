Topiarius, Inc. Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer
Chicago-based landscape design, installation, and maintenance firm Topiarius expands their leadership team with the addition of Melissa Vélez-Luce in new C-suite role. Vélez-Luce’s leadership appointment sets Topiarius apart in a male-dominated industry.
Chicago, IL, December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Chicago-based landscape design, installation, and maintenance firm Topiarius expands their leadership team with the addition of Melissa Vélez-Luce in new C-suite role.
Vélez-Luce’s leadership appointment sets Topiarius apart in a male-dominated industry.
Topiarius, Inc., a landscape design, installation, and maintenance firm based in Chicago with a growing client base in Southwest Michigan, announces the appointment of Melissa Vélez-Luce as Chief Operating Officer. The leadership role is new for the firm, and is intended to elevate the company’s success with an increased focus on strategy, operations, and sales. Vélez-Luce has experience in the nonprofit and higher education sectors, and most recently served as Chief of Staff in the Office of the President at North Park University.
“Melissa’s expertise in the areas of team management and strategic thinking are exactly the right fit for Topiarius’ next phase of growth,” reflected Sara Jenkins-Sutton, CEO and co-owner of Topiarius. “We are excited to welcome Melissa to Topiarius, and look forward to the ways she will leverage her skills on behalf of our team.”
In an industry known for being led by men, the appointment of Vélez-Luce is noteworthy for Topiarius, which now employs two women in C-suite positions. “I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Topiarius and look forward to building upon the foundation they have established over the past 20 years,” said Vélez-Luce. “The transition from higher education to a local business is very meaningful to me – one of my first jobs was typing invoices for my stepfather’s company and I started my own business as a personal chef a number of years ago, so I know firsthand the kind of dedication it takes to build a successful business from the ground up. I have a great deal of respect for Sara and Craig, and enthusiasm for the vision and mission of Topiarius.”
About Topiarius
Topiarius is a landscape design, installation, and maintenance firm that wants to redesign the Chicago urban landscape one rooftop and yard at a time. Topiarius was established in 2003 by Craig and Sara Jenkins-Sutton and employs 52 staff. In addition to their strong client base in Chicagoland, Topiarius has a growing portfolio in Southwest Michigan.
Vélez-Luce’s leadership appointment sets Topiarius apart in a male-dominated industry.
Topiarius, Inc., a landscape design, installation, and maintenance firm based in Chicago with a growing client base in Southwest Michigan, announces the appointment of Melissa Vélez-Luce as Chief Operating Officer. The leadership role is new for the firm, and is intended to elevate the company’s success with an increased focus on strategy, operations, and sales. Vélez-Luce has experience in the nonprofit and higher education sectors, and most recently served as Chief of Staff in the Office of the President at North Park University.
“Melissa’s expertise in the areas of team management and strategic thinking are exactly the right fit for Topiarius’ next phase of growth,” reflected Sara Jenkins-Sutton, CEO and co-owner of Topiarius. “We are excited to welcome Melissa to Topiarius, and look forward to the ways she will leverage her skills on behalf of our team.”
In an industry known for being led by men, the appointment of Vélez-Luce is noteworthy for Topiarius, which now employs two women in C-suite positions. “I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Topiarius and look forward to building upon the foundation they have established over the past 20 years,” said Vélez-Luce. “The transition from higher education to a local business is very meaningful to me – one of my first jobs was typing invoices for my stepfather’s company and I started my own business as a personal chef a number of years ago, so I know firsthand the kind of dedication it takes to build a successful business from the ground up. I have a great deal of respect for Sara and Craig, and enthusiasm for the vision and mission of Topiarius.”
About Topiarius
Topiarius is a landscape design, installation, and maintenance firm that wants to redesign the Chicago urban landscape one rooftop and yard at a time. Topiarius was established in 2003 by Craig and Sara Jenkins-Sutton and employs 52 staff. In addition to their strong client base in Chicagoland, Topiarius has a growing portfolio in Southwest Michigan.
Contact
TopiariusContact
Sara Jenkins-Sutton
773-944-5400
www.topiarius.com
Contact information for media only
Sara Jenkins-Sutton
773-944-5400
www.topiarius.com
Contact information for media only
Categories