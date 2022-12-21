Caracal Launches New Global Great Lakes Service
Washington, DC, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Caracal announces its new service offering, Global Great Lakes.
Caracal believes the future of the global economy is the Great Lakes, and with increased energy and focus, diplomats and industry can benefit immensely from more engagement.
This new service will connect diplomats based in Washington, DC, to business leaders in the Great Lakes, focusing on economic development professionals and senior executives with global policy responsibilities.
Global Great Lakes will provide clients with geopolitical intelligence, strategic planning, economic diplomacy, communications, media relations, marketing, and event curation.
"With more than 175 embassies, ambassador's residences, international cultural centers, and multilateral organizations like the World Bank and the Organization of American States, Washington, DC is one of the most globally interconnected cities in the world. DC already has a strong tradition of Lobby Days on Capitol Hill; Caracal believes the time is now for Advocacy Days on Embassy Row. Geopolitics is disrupting every business and industry. Global Great Lakes offers the strategy and tools to make this disruption a positive for foreign direct investment and local communities across the Great Lakes," said Marc A. Ross, founder and team principal of Caracal.
To learn more about Global Great Lakes, please visit globalgreatlakes.com.
About Caracal
Led by a Michigan-born and DC-based global business advocate with experience in presidential campaigns, US-China commercial relations, and embassy engagement, Caracal is a geopolitical business communications firm specializing in global business issues at the intersection of globalization, disruption, and politics.
Caracal lives and breathes at the intersection of globalization, disruption, and politics, home of the world's most savvy participants.
Clients are senior executives with global ambition who rely on Caracal for help navigating today's interconnected business environment with geopolitical intelligence, strategic planning, economic diplomacy, and communications.
Caracal believes that to be a world-class geopolitical business communicator, you need global street smarts coupled with holistic, high-frequency, and high-low communications.
To learn more about Caracal, please visit caracal.global.
Contact
CaracalContact
Marc A. Ross
202-596-5270
caracal.global
