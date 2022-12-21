Powers Insurance & Risk Management Appoints Commercial Account Manager
Rachel Poteet brings vast sales and management experience to one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies.
St. Louis, MO, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Rachel Poteet as Commercial Account Manager. Her responsibilities include acquiring new business, as well as managing current sales and comprehensive service for existing clientele.
Prior to joining Powers, Poteet provided account management services for a local insurance agency. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and Media Studies from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Poteet has a Property & Casualty license. She currently volunteers for numerous local, national and global charitable organizations in various capacities including project management and donation collection.
“Rachel brings extensive account management and sales insight to this position, which is what our clients deserve in the fast-paced insurance industry,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “We welcome her as a new team member and look forward to all she will accomplish in our growing organization.”
Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
