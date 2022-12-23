Retail FX Broker DB Investing Recruits Industry Veteran
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DB Investing, a Seychelles-regulated broker with offices also in Cyprus and Dubai, has recently recruited Christoforos Koulermo as Business Development Manager. Koulermos, who has over 15 years of industry experience, will be based in Cyprus.
Christoforos has previously worked with some of the most well-known companies in the industry.
“DB Investing has ambitious goals to extend its operational strength. I am happy to be one of the guiding forces behind that expansion,” he said.
“The DB Investing's philosophy is quite simple: the importance of working with the right people for the company’s steady and stable expansion. We use the Bamboo strategy, we need more time to grow, but we’ll do it with stable bases. Nowadays everyone wants to grow fast, without care about the fundamentals.”
After graduating from New York University with an MBA degree in Finance, Koulermo started working as a financial analyst in Boston, United States in 1996. Later, he took on asset management responsibilities in a New York-based investment firm for 6 years.
The company confirmed that more announcements about hiring industry veterans were on the way for DB Investing’s Cyprus and Dubai offices.
The retail FX brokerage brand is part of the Invest Group Global and it holds a Security Dealer license since June 2020 from the FSA regulator (Financial Services Authority) in Seychelles. With a growing team of specialists based in Dubai, Cyprus and other financial hubs around the world. The company serves in English, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese. They offer over 300 assets with fair pricing, commissions and spreads.
DB Investing is a retail FX and CFD broker, serving clients across the globe. It is a part of the Invest Group Global. The company holds a Security Dealer license since June 2020 from the FSA regulator (Financial Services Authority) in Seychelles.
The operational team has more than 10 years of industry experience, with a solid understanding of customer relations. Building reliable Data centers, secure trading platforms, well-trained and efficient support teams… DB Investing provides clients with all the necessary information and tools for a safe and high-quality online trading experience.
Christoforos has previously worked with some of the most well-known companies in the industry.
“DB Investing has ambitious goals to extend its operational strength. I am happy to be one of the guiding forces behind that expansion,” he said.
“The DB Investing's philosophy is quite simple: the importance of working with the right people for the company’s steady and stable expansion. We use the Bamboo strategy, we need more time to grow, but we’ll do it with stable bases. Nowadays everyone wants to grow fast, without care about the fundamentals.”
After graduating from New York University with an MBA degree in Finance, Koulermo started working as a financial analyst in Boston, United States in 1996. Later, he took on asset management responsibilities in a New York-based investment firm for 6 years.
The company confirmed that more announcements about hiring industry veterans were on the way for DB Investing’s Cyprus and Dubai offices.
The retail FX brokerage brand is part of the Invest Group Global and it holds a Security Dealer license since June 2020 from the FSA regulator (Financial Services Authority) in Seychelles. With a growing team of specialists based in Dubai, Cyprus and other financial hubs around the world. The company serves in English, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese. They offer over 300 assets with fair pricing, commissions and spreads.
DB Investing is a retail FX and CFD broker, serving clients across the globe. It is a part of the Invest Group Global. The company holds a Security Dealer license since June 2020 from the FSA regulator (Financial Services Authority) in Seychelles.
The operational team has more than 10 years of industry experience, with a solid understanding of customer relations. Building reliable Data centers, secure trading platforms, well-trained and efficient support teams… DB Investing provides clients with all the necessary information and tools for a safe and high-quality online trading experience.
Contact
DB InvestingContact
Deniz Percin
+35699725204
dbinvesting.com
Deniz Percin
+35699725204
dbinvesting.com
Categories