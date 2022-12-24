Samuel Yu, Esq. Promoted to Managing Partner of Irvine Office
Irvine, CA, December 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Samuel Yu, Esq., has been promoted to Managing Partner of our Irvine office. Mr. Yu began his tenure at Kahana Feld in 2014 and has been an equity partner since 2016. He is also the Chair of Kahana Feld’s General Business Litigation practice group, and he has been rated by his peers as “AV Preeminent,” ranking him at the highest level of professional excellence for his legal knowledge, communication skills, and ethical standards. Mr. Yu received his Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies from the University of California, Berkeley and his Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.
In addition to being an outstanding attorney, Mr. Yu is active in the Orange County and Asian American community and served as President of the Orange County Korean American Bar Association (“OCKABA”) from 2021 to 2022. He currently serves on the board for OCKABA and OCKABA’s charitable arm, OCKABA Foundation, and was recently appointed to the board of directors for the California Asian Pacific American Bar Association. Mr. Yu also serves on the Orange County Bar Association’s Education Committee and the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee.
“I am truly honored and grateful for the trust given to me as Managing Partner of the Irvine office,” stated Mr. Yu. “While I recognize the responsibility that comes with the position, I take comfort in knowing that we already have a talented team in place to ensure our continued success. I am excited to see what more we will be able to accomplish together.”
“Sam is the quintessential person to lead our Irvine office,” said Amir Kahana, Kahana Feld Co-Founder and Firm Wide Manager. “Sam is organized, compassionate, a team player, a mentor, a leader, and meticulous in every facet of his professional and personal life. I could not be happier that Sam has taken on this role.”
“We are honored to elevate Sam to the position of Managing Partner of our Irvine office,” stated Co-Founding Partner Jason Feld. “Sam embodies the leadership, determination, and vision to carry our Orange County office to even greater heights both in the legal and local communities.”
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
In addition to being an outstanding attorney, Mr. Yu is active in the Orange County and Asian American community and served as President of the Orange County Korean American Bar Association (“OCKABA”) from 2021 to 2022. He currently serves on the board for OCKABA and OCKABA’s charitable arm, OCKABA Foundation, and was recently appointed to the board of directors for the California Asian Pacific American Bar Association. Mr. Yu also serves on the Orange County Bar Association’s Education Committee and the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee.
“I am truly honored and grateful for the trust given to me as Managing Partner of the Irvine office,” stated Mr. Yu. “While I recognize the responsibility that comes with the position, I take comfort in knowing that we already have a talented team in place to ensure our continued success. I am excited to see what more we will be able to accomplish together.”
“Sam is the quintessential person to lead our Irvine office,” said Amir Kahana, Kahana Feld Co-Founder and Firm Wide Manager. “Sam is organized, compassionate, a team player, a mentor, a leader, and meticulous in every facet of his professional and personal life. I could not be happier that Sam has taken on this role.”
“We are honored to elevate Sam to the position of Managing Partner of our Irvine office,” stated Co-Founding Partner Jason Feld. “Sam embodies the leadership, determination, and vision to carry our Orange County office to even greater heights both in the legal and local communities.”
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
Contact
Kahana & Feld LLPContact
Linda Carter
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Linda Carter
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Categories