All About The Bay Inc. Launches in 2022 to Ignite Local Businesses
Since its inception, All About The Bay Inc. has been dedicated to empowering business owners and their customers so that everyone in the community can benefit. Through monthly meetings, comprehensive education programs, and unique networking opportunities, the company has become an essential part of Bay Area’s economic and social landscape.
Newark, CA, January 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, All About The Bay Inc. (AATB) officially announced their launch in the Bay Area of California, with a mission to empower and support local small businesses. Founded by business professionals eager to help entrepreneurs succeed, AATB offers monthly speakers, educational programs, and exciting mixers to foster collaboration among members.
“At All About The Bay, we’re dedicated to providing our members with the resources they need to excel as small business owners,” said Paul LeJoy, President of AATB board of directors. “We recognize that today’s marketplaces are increasingly competitive and provide services like mentorship programs and guidance on navigating the business world for those who are just beginning. We strive to give our members the tools they need to make informed decisions and create flourishing companies.”
All About The Bay Inc. (AATB) is proud to announce a new membership program that offers a variety of promotional and networking opportunities. Through this membership, entrepreneurs and local business owners will have access to invaluable resources such as website listings, social media exposure, press releases, public relations assistance, 1-1 interviews and more.
Developed with the mission to empower local business owners and entrepreneurs to create an impact in their respective communities, AATB will offer three different types of memberships: Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier offers various features at varying prices from $250 - $995 per year plus the exclusive 3rd Friday Monthly Mixers for members only.
The benefits of this membership program are plentiful; from increased brand awareness to greater opportunities for sustainable goals. Members can also benefit from AATB’s expansive network that promotes each other’s businesses, resulting in more referrals and connections within the community. As an added bonus, AATB has over 4,000 followers on Facebook/YouTube/Instagram where members can showcase their businesses even further.
“At All About The Bay Inc., we are proud to offer a membership platform that caters to local entrepreneurs and business owners who want to make valuable connections while growing their business,” says Karen Huang, Executive Director of All About The Bay Inc. “Our goal is to provide a space for these individuals to succeed by giving them access to the resources needed for success such as promotion opportunities and leadership development,” she adds.
In addition to connecting small businesses to customers in the Bay Area, AATB also provides unique educational opportunities that equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge and skills required for success. These include workshops on topics ranging from marketing strategy and product development all the way through budgeting basics and customer service training. In doing so, AATB hopes to encourage a new generation of business owners who can use their innovative ideas for positive change within their communities.
For those interested in joining All About The Bay Inc., please visit www.allaboutthebay.org or contact them at service@allaboutthebay.org. To stay up-to-date with all their news regarding events and happenings related to entrepreneurship & small businesses follow them @all.about.the.bay on Instagram.
By offering these resources free of charge and open to everyone interested in learning about running a business or becoming an entrepreneur, AATB is confident that its dynamic networking platform will be a success within the community. With the belief that collaboration amongst peers is essential for progress across any industry, AATB looks forward to joining forces with local organizations such as chambers of commerce and other networking groups in order to maximize its impact on small businesses throughout the Bay Area.
By offering these resources free of charge and open to everyone interested in learning about running a business or becoming an entrepreneur, AATB is confident that its dynamic networking platform will be a success within the community. With the belief that collaboration amongst peers is essential for progress across any industry, AATB looks forward to joining forces with local organizations such as chambers of commerce and other networking groups in order to maximize its impact on small businesses throughout the Bay Area.
Karen Huang
510-449-4137
https://allaboutthebay.org
