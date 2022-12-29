Mac Users Can Now Design and Print Checks In House Easily
New ezCheckPrinting business software allows customers using MAC computers to design check layout, easily. Get the details by visiting www.halfpricesoft.com
Atlanta, GA, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Halfpricesoft.com developers have added a new flexible check layout feature for Macintosh users utilizing ezCheckPrinting software. This innovative business check writer now allows business owners to customize checks for a less expensive way to advertise their business with unique logos.
“Business owners using the new ezCheckprinting for Mac are now able to customize checks with new layout features,” Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge, said.
Halfpricesoft.com also added many new unique features to the MAC version of ezCheckprinting check writer for business owners who would like less expensive ways to promote their business. By using the latest ezCheckprinting, customers can add a personalized logo with the business information as a way of promoting the business without all of the cost. .
This computer check writer also includes many more features that make check printing easier, faster and less costly for small businesses:
-Supports multiple accounts
- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks.
- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background.
- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used.
- Write an unlimited number of checks.
- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information.
- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats.
- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks.
- Customizable report features that are easy to use.
- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click.
Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing.
Starting as low as $49.95 per installation for a single-user license key, ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business.
To learn more about this check writer software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac-check-writer/check-printing-software-mac.asp
Contact
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
