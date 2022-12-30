Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Richard Farr as Chief Operating Officer for Wellborn Cabinet
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiters - Rick Mohrman and Gina Felicita - of Richard Farr as Chief Operating Officer for Wellborn Cabinet.
Sarasota, FL, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As the COO, Richard will have total P&L responsibility for all aspects of the management and operational performance of Wellborn Cabinet, leading the growth and expansion of the company. Richard will be tasked with developing and executing strategies for sales, marketing, and operations plans for Wellborn, while building open communication and teamwork with the senior management team, and throughout the company.
With an extensive background in operations and manufacturing in the cabinetry and wood products industries, Richard most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of Operations with Pace Industries. Prior to that, he held executive positions with Masterbrand Cabinets, Norcraft Companies, National Office Furniture and Industrial Woodkraft. Richard holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering.
A well-established, vertically integrated manufacturer of semi-custom cabinetry, Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. came from humble beginnings in the early 1960s to become the quality, thriving kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer it is today. Wellborn’s kitchen and bath cabinetry has been proudly crafted in the United States and is known for its quality craftsmanship. Paul Wellborn, President and CEO of Wellborn stated, “We are excited to have a person with Richard Farr’s experience and cultural fit join our company. The family and I look forward to Richard’s experience and expertise in guiding and growing the Wellborn brand.”
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”
For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
