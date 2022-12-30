NPO Planned Acts of Kindness Says Your #1 New Years’ Resolution Should be Making “2023 The Year of One Planet One People”

The World is in Crisis & the Time for Division is Over — To push back on social, economic, and health inequalities as well as the Tipping Point issues of climate change, pollution, pandemics, and war we must stop the fractional approach we use to solving these global issues. NPO Planned Acts of Kindness needs your signature on the Resolution proclaiming “2023 The Year of One Planet One People.”