California Published 2023 Tax Rate. Small Businesses Needs to Update Payroll Software in Time.
New CA income tax tables are available. Businesses should update the tax rate before the first 2023 pay period. New ezPaycheck payroll software is available with a free demo at halfpricesoft.com.
Los Angeles, CA, December 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- California state income tax changes will take effect at the beginning of the calendar year (January 1) . The new ezPaycheck payroll software from halfpricesoft.com is shipping to CA small business employers with the updates for both 2023 federal and state tax changes:
In house payroll software ezPaycheck makes it easy to calculate payroll taxes, print paychecks, print tax form W2, W3, 941 and 940. To give small companies a jump start for streamlining the year end tax reporting and get ready for the new year payroll, Halfpricesoft now announced the special deal of the 2022 & 2023 bundle version at $159 only.
Small business owners are welcome to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation.
"We intentionally engineered this software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "You don't even need to have much knowledge of computers. We believe small business software should be easy to use, so that owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software."
Small businesses get unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note, preprinted red forms required for Copy A W2 and W3).
-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
-Supports network access (additional cost)
To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Contact
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
