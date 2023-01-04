James Feudo Receives 2022 Ambassador of the Year Award
JVF Solutions President James Feudo receives 2022 Ambassador of the Year from the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce.
Natick, MA, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Feudo, Founder and President of JVF Solutions, received the 2022 Ambassador of the Year Award from the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce at their 127th Annual Meeting. The Chamber’s President & CEO Jim Giammarinaro praised Feudo’s accomplishments and contributions to the Chamber while Massachusetts State Senate President, Karen Spilka, presented the award.
Feudo accepted the award while crediting the rest of the JVF team for the agency’s success in 2022: Scott Humphries, Olivia Amaral, and Alec Rastad. He also thanked his family, the MetroWest Chamber leadership team, and members of the community for their support. Feudo ended his speech by inviting all members to continue to support the MetroWest Chamber by sponsoring and participating in events. JVF Solutions joined the MetroWest Chamber in February of 2022. Feudo was also an ambassador for the Chamber in 2003 & 2004.
About the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce:
The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1895 and serves over 20 cities and towns in the Greater Boston area. The chamber hosts several monthly events, including Business After Hours, a service event with the Young Professionals Group, a Woman’s networking group, and several other networking and referral group meetings. The chamber can be contacted at MetroWest.org and 508-879-5600.
About JVF Solutions:
JVF Solutions was founded in 1998 and has since helped hundreds of businesses increase their online presence. JVF is a full-stack agency providing web design, digital marketing, Search Engine Optimization, and related services. JVF can be reached at www.jvf.com and 978-707-9583.
Contact
James Feudo
978-707-9583
https://jvf.com
