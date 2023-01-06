Bookminders Receives 2022 Best of King of Prussia Award
King of Prussia Award Program Honors Bookminders as the 2022 Best of King of Prussia Honoree in the Bookkeeping Service category.
King of Prussia, PA, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- King of Prussia Award Program Honors the Achievement
Bookminders has been selected for the 2022 Best of King of Prussia Award in the Bookkeeping Service category by the King of Prussia Award Program.
Each year, the King of Prussia Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the King of Prussia area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 King of Prussia Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the King of Prussia Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About Bookminders:
Bookminders provides complete outsourced accounting solutions for over 475 small to mid-size businesses and nonprofit organizations. Clients across a wide-variety of industries benefit from the company’s propriety accounting management platform and processes that result in reliable, timely, and cost-effective bookkeeping services. Bookminders supports their nonprofit clients with superior grant management and monitoring, functional expense tracking and comprehensive Board reporting.
From its founding in 1991, and launch of its King of Prussia office in 2006, Bookminders has provided flexible, part-time positions in a primarily work-from-home setting for degreed accountants. Advocates of the work-from-home concept before the term became a cultural norm, Bookminders leverages innovative, continually evolving technology and forward-thinking work management practices.
About King of Prussia Award Program:
The King of Prussia Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the King of Prussia area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The King of Prussia Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
Source: King of Prussia Award Program
Email: PublicRelations@honor-business.com
http://www.honor-business.com
Bookminders Contact:
Amy O'Connor, Business Development manager
Email: webinquiry@bookminders.com
https://bookminders.com/
