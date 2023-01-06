CSH Translation Named Best Translation Company in Miami 2022
Local Miami language service provider recognized for excellence in translation by readers of the Daily Business Review in 2022 “Best Of” awards.
Miami, FL, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CSH Translation has been named Best Foreign Language Translation Provider by the readers of the Daily Business Review in the publication’s 2022 “Best Of” awards. For the last four years in a row, the company has been named the top-rated translation company in Miami. CSH Translation works with companies and individuals around the world and offers translation in over 20 languages, with a focus in legal, financial and marketing translations.
“I am honored to receive this award again. As a small business, it is never easy to get recognition and I am incredibly grateful to all of my clients and readers of the Daily Business Review who made this possible,” said Sánchez-Hervás. In the last few years, Miami has seen unprecedented growth, with an influx of people and businesses moving from other states following the start of the pandemic. “Miami has transformed in the last few years, and I welcome the new business that has come to our city. I am always ready to adjust to the market’s needs and welcome new opportunities,” continued Sánchez-Hervás.
The Best Foreign Language Translation Provider award comes on the heels of the company’s 8th year anniversary. CSH Translation provides certified translations, interpretations and document translations in over 20 languages and is located in Brickell, Miami’s financial district.
Carolina Sánchez-Hervás
786-563-3032
www.cshtranslation.com
