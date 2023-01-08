Alpyne Strategy Wins Award for Best Social Media Marketing in Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro, TN, January 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Expertise.com, a national directory for local businesses, awarded Alpyne Strategy for being among the best social media marketing agencies in Murfreesboro, TN.
Using its own objective rating system, Expertise.com evaluated nearly 30 Murfreesboro social media marketing agencies on more than 25 variables across five categories, and Alpyne Strategy was hand-picked as one of the best. As a result, it received a 2022 Expertise Award for social media.
Expertise.com's goal with this award is to connect customers with local experts.
"Alpyne Strategy is committed to custom social media solutions tailored to the unique needs of local Murfreesboro businesses," states William Ortlieb, President & CEO of Alpyne Strategy.
"In today's increasingly complex world of marketing, businesses want to partner with an expertise-driven marketing agency, and that's where Alpyne Strategy can help."
Alpyne Strategy is proud to receive this Expertise Award and be recognized for their social media strategy, such as its nationally-recognized ad campaign, "The Courage to Be Bold Makes the Kitchen," for We Do Wow, a top Nashville kitchen remodeler.
About Alpyne Strategy
Alpyne Strategy is a leading industrial marketing agency in Murfreesboro TN that is a producer and provider of innovation for the industrial world. Visit www.alpynestrategy.com to learn more
