The Life Raft Group Announces New Board Member
Wayne, NJ, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Life Raft Group (LRG), a patient advocacy organization specializing in GIST (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor) cancer, is pleased to announce the addition of John Abrams to the Board of Directors.
Comprised of individuals who are passionately invested in finding a cure for GIST, and to supporting and advocating for patients and caregivers, the LRG Board of Directors is pleased to announce the addition of LRG member John Abrams to the Board and looks forward to working with him to fulfill the LRG mission.
Executive Director of the Life Raft Group, Sara Rothschild stated: “We are really excited to have John join the Board! John is an inspiring individual who infuses optimism to those he meets and talks with. He helps remind us to connect with gratitude every day and treat others with kindness. He is a consummate fighter for our GIST community. We are looking forward to the new opportunities that John will bring the organization.”
To quote Gary Glasser, Board President: “I am excited and frankly humbled to announce the expansion of our board of directors. As our organization and our patient population grows, so does the need to continue to expand our board. It is with great excitement that I welcome John to the board of the LRG.”
John Abrams comes to our Board after a successful career as a practicing dentist. A long-term GIST survivor, John has been an integral part of the Life Raft Group, serving as a State Leader and a GIST Mentor and participating in LRG webinars. He has a passion for encouraging patients to self-advocate.
As a long time GISTer and survivor of two other primary cancers, John hopes his story can be at least some inspiration to others on their own journey.
To quote John, “I also hope my insights into these battles allow me to contribute in a meaningful way to the board. Although I have always had exceptional support from family, friends and my medical community in Colorado (and elsewhere), my life has been enhanced by meeting and becoming involved with the Life Raft Group. The leaders and fellow GISTers I have become close with are just one more positive in my life. The mission and accomplishments of the LRG in advocating for people with this rare disease is overwhelming. I am very proud to become a board member. I only hope I can contribute in a meaningful way.”
Mary Garland
973-837-9092, ext. 108
www.liferaftgroup.org
