Matcha Design Named 2022 Award-Winning Company by TechBehemoths
Tulsa-based Matcha Design stands out as one of the top 105 IT companies in the US, chosen by the advanced, user-friendly platform, TechBehemoths.
Tulsa, OK, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TechBehemoths recently released its list of 2022 award-winning companies worldwide. The 1,526 total winners were from a combined 44 countries and offered 20 services. Matcha Design, along with 104 other companies in the US, was recognized for their stellar work.
“The Matcha Design team is humbled to take home our final three awards for 2022. Although we don’t set out to win awards for the sake of winning, we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase the unique projects we’ve created for our best-in-class clients,” said Chris Lo, founder and president of Matcha Design.
Matcha Design was honored with the following awards:
● Best Advertising of 2022 (one of 20 US winners)
● Best Branding of 2022 (one of 20 US winners)
● Best Social Media Marketing (SMM) of 2022 (one of 16 US winners)
“Social media, branding, and advertising are just three of 14 services we offer here at Matcha Design. Since branding is the root of everything else we do, it’s an honor to be included among the best providers in the US. We thrive on discovering a company’s unique positioning and allowing that to touch every other service we provide, with award-winning results,” said Lois Lai, vice president of Matcha Design.
TechBehemoths awards stand apart from others because the platform is completely free for both IT companies and those looking for services. As a result, TechBehemoths awards are merit-based, with decisions made according to the following criteria:
● Client reviews. An upstanding reputation is essential when dealing with clients since social proof is considered one of a business's most trustworthy litmus tests.
● Business portfolio. A business portfolio should be full of information that is accurate and up to date, allowing TechBehemoths site visitors to find what they need quickly.
● Business profile strength. Business profile strength is calculated by experience, client references, testimonials, and portfolio. Matcha Design’s profile is rated as Excellent, with a score of over 7 out of 8 possible points.
● User activity on the company profile. User activity is synonymous with communication, demonstrating the level of professionalism that can be expected.
● Website description. The website description is a site visitor’s first introduction to the company, so it should be able to show an accurate and persuasive view of the company.
● Community feedback. The TechBehemoths community is full of clients who want to work with the best companies available, making them a powerful resource for determining which companies have what it takes.
● Operational power. The ability to acquire, retain, and delight clients by providing exceptional service and follow-through is critical.
● Service demand on the market (globally and locally). Without service demand, a company essentially has no reason to exist. With enough demand, there is greater competition, which results in a higher quality of service.
● Company achievements. Whether it’s in awards, recognition, or innovative new offerings, company achievements should be ongoing.
● B2B communication ability. B2B (Business-to-Business) marketing presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities when compared to B2C (Business-to-Consumers). Winners should be adept at communicating clearly within a B2B context.
The final three criteria are new additions as of 2022. TechBehemoths CEO Marcel Sobieski stated, “We’ve added these three criteria because the ability to convert potential customers and successfully deliver projects is more important than the business portfolio or company’s description. It tests the communication skills and professionalism of every company.”
To learn more about Matcha Design and its services, visit MatchaDesign.com.
Contact
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
