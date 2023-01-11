Tieffel Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Agency owner Ryan Tieffel brings nearly 10 years of experience to his new business.
Effingham, IL, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tieffel Insurance Agency recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.
Founded in 2022, Tieffel Insurance Agency was created by owner Ryan Tieffel, who has nearly 10 years of insurance experience. The full-service agency is located at 305 Professional Park Ave. in Effingham, Illinois. Tieffel Insurance Agency specializes in personal lines, home, auto, and life insurance.
“Valley Insurance Agency Alliance presented a model that made sense for my business in terms of providing limitless possibilities,” said Tieffel Insurance Agency owner Ryan Tieffel. “There is no shortage of obstacles and learning experiences when starting an insurance agency, and the alliance has been there every step of the way to help me navigate this first year.” Tieffel added that he “looks forward to many years of working with the alliance in building a successful agency and giving back to my community.”
Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.
For more information about Tieffel Insurance Agency, call (217) 373-3408.
Contact
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
