Paperwork Consulting Completes Build Up Houston 2022 Cohort
Texas-based firm Paperwork Consulting completed the 2022 cohort of Build Up Houston, hosted by the City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity. Build Up Houston utilizes Interise’s award-winning curriculum to cover business development strategies, strategic planning, estimating and bidding, finance and financial management, bonding and insurance, marketing and sales, human resources, accessing capital, government contracts, and project management.
Houston, TX, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting successfully completed the 2022 cohort of Build Up Houston, a seven-month program that promotes small business success. Paperwork Consulting’s Vanessa Stokes attended the Build Up Houston award ceremony on November 29, 2022 in Texas.
Build Up Houston utilizes Interise’s award-winning curriculum to cover business development strategies, strategic planning, estimating and bidding, finance and financial management, bonding and insurance, marketing and sales, human resources, accessing capital, government contracts, and project management. Paperwork Consulting is grateful for having had this experience to attend crucial business development courses alongside incredible mentors and other small businesses in the Houston area. As Paperwork Consulting continues to expand its client reach across the country and position itself as a leader in the compliance industry, this added knowledge promotes long-term growth.
View photos from the event, hosted by the City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity, at www.paperworkconsulting.com/37899. Stay up to date on all of Paperwork Consulting's latest news at www.paperworkconsulting.com/press-news.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
Kastan Martin
903-262-9781
https://paperworkconsulting.com
https://paperworkconsulting.com
