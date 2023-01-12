Paperwork Consulting Completes Build Up Houston 2022 Cohort

Texas-based firm Paperwork Consulting completed the 2022 cohort of Build Up Houston, hosted by the City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity. Build Up Houston utilizes Interise’s award-winning curriculum to cover business development strategies, strategic planning, estimating and bidding, finance and financial management, bonding and insurance, marketing and sales, human resources, accessing capital, government contracts, and project management.