Kirk Untersee Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Vice President of Finance/Controller
Phoenix, AZ, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Kirk Untersee as Vice President of Finance / Controller. In this position, Untersee will be responsible for overseeing financial reporting, preparing operating budgets and performing essential financial duties related to both payroll and operations.
“A dynamic and effective leader, Kirk’s 30+ years of financial experience, combined with exceptional business acumen, will be an invaluable asset to Telgian Fire Safety,” says company President Chris Higgins. “His proven track record and strong background in financial reporting, planning and analysis are essential as we plan for the future growth of the company.”
Untersee is a highly accomplished accounting professional who possesses extensive experience in all aspects of finance and accounting for the manufacturing, service and construction industries. His proven skills include the creation of annual operating plans and forecasts, as well as the monitoring of actuals vs. forecasts. In addition, his prior experience as a Plant Manager provides a unique perspective, as well as a deeper understanding, of the essential connection between finance and operations.
Untersee earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in business administration from Illinois State University.
About Telgian Fire Safety
Since 1985, Telgian has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm and Elevator Monitoring.
Telgian specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. The company services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting. In addition, a customer-first culture ensures that clients receive the best service for their unique needs.
“A dynamic and effective leader, Kirk’s 30+ years of financial experience, combined with exceptional business acumen, will be an invaluable asset to Telgian Fire Safety,” says company President Chris Higgins. “His proven track record and strong background in financial reporting, planning and analysis are essential as we plan for the future growth of the company.”
Untersee is a highly accomplished accounting professional who possesses extensive experience in all aspects of finance and accounting for the manufacturing, service and construction industries. His proven skills include the creation of annual operating plans and forecasts, as well as the monitoring of actuals vs. forecasts. In addition, his prior experience as a Plant Manager provides a unique perspective, as well as a deeper understanding, of the essential connection between finance and operations.
Untersee earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in business administration from Illinois State University.
About Telgian Fire Safety
Since 1985, Telgian has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm and Elevator Monitoring.
Telgian specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. The company services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting. In addition, a customer-first culture ensures that clients receive the best service for their unique needs.
Contact
TelgianContact
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
https://telgian.com
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
https://telgian.com
Categories