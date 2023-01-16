Livraria Lello is the First Cultural Brand in the World Awarded with the Butterfly Mark, Powered by Positive Luxury

The renowned Portuguese bookstore striving to ensure their actions contribute to their dream of a fairer, more dignified, more inclusive and more sustainable world, Livraria Lello has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification from Positive Luxury, joining a community of over 115 luxury sustainable brands. It’s the first brand in Portugal and the first cultural brand worldwide to be awarded.