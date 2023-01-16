Livraria Lello is the First Cultural Brand in the World Awarded with the Butterfly Mark, Powered by Positive Luxury
The renowned Portuguese bookstore striving to ensure their actions contribute to their dream of a fairer, more dignified, more inclusive and more sustainable world, Livraria Lello has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification from Positive Luxury, joining a community of over 115 luxury sustainable brands. It’s the first brand in Portugal and the first cultural brand worldwide to be awarded.
Porto, Portugal, January 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Livraria Lello’s magnificent bookstore carries within it over a century of history and stories, shaping the experiences of those who visit and those who read. With a clear dream of what they will become they have established commitments to their community and wider world with sustainability at the core.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Livraria Lello achieved 61% in Environment, 62% Social and 60% Governance excelling in the following areas:
Unity & Community: People are at the heart of Livraria Lello from ensuring its own team's wellbeing and empowerment to caring for the global community of book lovers – hosting thirty community events & cultural programmes every year. During 2020, in support of their international reader community, Livraria Lello offered PDF book formats for free, and 10 thousand physical books during a month to the local community. It has also introduced "The Quarantine Tales" challenge encouraging readers to be creative and submit a short story on their confinement experience. 5600 readers from 39 countries entered and six stories were selected & published. In 2022, through a partnership with UNICEF, in support of Ukraine, Livraria Lello translated The Little Prince in Ukraine by Antoine de Saint - Exupery, raising 10,000 euros for helping children victims of war.
Circularity: Livraria Lello’s stunning bookstore and offices are created using upcycled and repurposed wood from the floors to doors and desks to chairs. Focusing some its activity on deadstock, antique and second-hand book acquisitions, including collections from Branzenhead Books, Coimbra Editora and Lello Editores, Livararia Lello ensures book preservation, cultural heritage and circularity through their book donation programme or by rebinding inhouse before sale, giving books a second life.
Materials & Production: Since 2017, Livraria Lello has been producing their bestselling books in house, in doing so they have control over the materials used ensuring the highest quality and durability without compromising their sustainability strategy. They started a journey of producing books with FSC and PEFC certified materials. Nowadays, the most majority of their books and merchandise are produced with these certifications. Through the implementation of their supplier sourcing strategy, Livraria Lello selects suppliers with strong credentials in; environmental (ISO 14001), occupational health (ISO 45001) and quality management (ISO 9001). The goal is to only work with these suppliers, preferably producing in Portugal, to further support local community.
Waste Management & Reduction: Working with Positive Luxury’s guidance, Livraria Lello has implemented an extensive waste management strategy with clear waste reduction and recycling targets. Plastic has been eliminated including the use of plastic coffee capsules, single use water bottles on site and the introduction of reusable plastic containers in product packaging continues their waste reduction journey. Zero waste to landfill has been achieved through local municipality partnerships which donate deadstock to public libraries, schools and social centres.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification verifying to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“We are very proud that Livraria Lello is the first Portuguese brand, bookstore and publishing house in the world that has been certified with the Butterfly Mark powered by Positive Luxury. They have earned their certification for their tireless work towards and social and environmental excellence. From supporting their employees by creating ta people care department, to sharing newly acquired books through a book donation programme, they are focused on preserving books and cultural heritage in the most sustainable way. We are honoured to work with Livraria Lello’s team on their sustainability journey.” - Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“We are happy to be the first brand in Portugal and the first cultural brand worldwide to be awarded with Butterfly Mark. We work everyday to make the world a happier place through books and culture, the greatest and sustainable luxury we can have these days. The Butterfly Mark only reinforces the path we have been taking to improve the area of environmental, social and economic sustainability. ” - Aurora Pedro Pinto, CEO of Livraria Lello
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Krug, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Garrard and Stephen Webster will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Livraria Lello at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/livraria-lello/
