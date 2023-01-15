SMC Corporation Exhibits at World of Concrete in Las Vegas, Jan. 17-19

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at World of Concrete in Las Vegas at the Convention Center, North Hall, Booth N462, January 17-19. The World of Concrete is the industry’s largest annual event for concrete and masonry professionals with total attendance at 60,000+ of industry professionals from around the world. World of Concrete is evolving and plays an integral role in facilitating improvements in sustainability in its impacts towards environmental and social responsibility.