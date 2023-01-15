SMC Corporation Exhibits at World of Concrete in Las Vegas, Jan. 17-19
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at World of Concrete in Las Vegas at the Convention Center, North Hall, Booth N462, January 17-19. The World of Concrete is the industry’s largest annual event for concrete and masonry professionals with total attendance at 60,000+ of industry professionals from around the world. World of Concrete is evolving and plays an integral role in facilitating improvements in sustainability in its impacts towards environmental and social responsibility.
Noblesville, IN, January 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SMC will feature its newest innovation in industrial dust removal and mitigation with its Smart VentTM Jet Pulse Valves that have integrated a solenoid valve and printed circuit board (PCB) into each individual pulse valve to clean bag filters on-demand by monitoring differential pressure of each bag filter. This eliminates the old school timer box which indiscriminately cleaned the complete row of bag filters when only one was clogged in dust.
SMC automation and process components:
UV Resistant Products – Robust fittings and tubing designed for prolonged outdoor exposure.
Environmental Resistant Actuators – Pneumatic stainless-steel cylinders rated for IP65 and IP67 protection.
AMG Water Removal System – Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing.
VBA Air Pressure Booster Regulators – Increase pressure by up to two times while reducing product size by 40%.
IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protect and extend the cycle life of downstream pneumatic components by lowering the dew point of compressed air with refrigerated air dryers.
Visit SMC's Booth N462, North Hall– Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109.
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
January 17-19 (T-Th) 9:30 – 5:00
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
