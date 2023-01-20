2023 Urgent Care Foundation Award Winners Announced
The Urgent Care Foundation has announced the latest class of its Industry Award recipients. These outstanding individuals are commended for their contributions to the advancement of Urgent Care medicine.
The winners, nominated by their peers and selected by the Urgent Care Foundation Awards Committee, will be recognized across five categories at the 2023 Urgent Care Convention in Las Vegas this April: Lifetime Membership, Outstanding Achievement, Rising Star, Humanitarian, and Becky Burress Unsung Hero.
2023 Lifetime Membership Award: Joseph Toscano, MD, FCUCM
The Lifetime Membership Award recognizes significant contributions of an individual to UCA.
Dr. Toscano received his medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine in 1989 and trained in internal medicine at the Naval Hospital in San Diego. He has practiced emergency and Urgent Care medicine for over 30 years and is currently an attending emergency physician at San Ramon Regional Medical Center in California and Urgent Care Clinician at John Muir Medical Center, both in the East San Francisco Bay area. In addition to caring for patients, he is a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Urgent Care Medicine (JUCM) and develops and reviews CME materials for a variety of other publications.
2023 Outstanding Achievement Award: Kevin DiBenedetto, MD
The Outstanding Achievement Award recognizes significant clinical, managerial and/or administrative achievements in the field of Urgent Care medicine that have had an impact on the industry.
Kevin DiBenedetto, MD, has been a driving force in the Urgent Care industry for over two decades. As founder of Premier Health, Dr. DiBenedetto and his partner, Dr. Graham Tujague, opened their first clinic in 1999, in partnership with a well-known hospital, making Premier Health one of the first Urgent Care operators to specialize in health system partnerships. Today, Premier manages the day-to-day operations of more than 90 health systems and joint venture clinics across 13 states.
2023 Rising Star Award: Lidymar Ruiz, MBA
The Rising Star Award recognizes the best and brightest under-the-age-of-40 newcomers to the industry. They have a proven track record of leadership, innovation, dedication to community and the Urgent Care industry.
Lidymar Ruiz, MBA, is currently an Area Practice Manager at CareNow Urgent Care. Ruiz started her healthcare career journey at age 16 in a FQHC family residency program, leading her to complete a BS degree in healthcare administration. As Practice Manager overseeing operations of two practices, Lidymar targeted quality metrics and staff retention. Her success in this role led to a presentation at the Society of Teacher of Family Medicine Practice Improvement Conference on the integration of consistent clinic days in a residency-based site. Also, during this time, Ruiz completed her Master’s Degree in Health Administration.
2023 Humanitarian Award: Tracey Q. Davidoff, MD, FCUCM
This Humanitarian Award recognizes those providing significant medical volunteer work that has had a positive impact on a national or international cause or event.
Tracey Davidoff, MD, FCUCM, is an experienced Urgent Care physician licensed in Florida and New York. She is affiliated with AdventHealth Centra Care Lake Buena Vista, in the Walt Disney World area of Orlando, FL.
In addition to her work as a full-time clinical provider, Dr. Davidoff participates in medical mission trips to underserved populations, most recently to Honduras with co-workers from AdventHealth in association with Hospital Adventista. She landed in Tegucigalpa, Honduras and treated over 1,000 children, adults and elderly patients over the course of a week. Working out of a one-room church, they saw up to 358 patients in one day.
2023 Becky Burress Unsung Hero Award: Anupama Pani, MD
The Becky Burress Unsung Hero Award was established to honor “Unsung Hero” Becky Burress, UCA’s very first staff member. Becky passed away suddenly in August 2019, and this Award serves as a permanent honor for all those exceptional front-line staff who work tirelessly and selflessly above and beyond the call of duty in the work they do behind the scenes at their Urgent Care center(s).
Dr. Anupama Pani, a board-certified family practitioner, has 20 years of experience in Urgent Care and family medicine. In February 2020, she opened her own Urgent Care, Immediate Medical Care MD. She has dedicated her practice to the compassionate and thorough care of patients with a focus on families. In 2020, Dr Pani was honored by the Ossining Hispanic Parents Committee of her community and named a “Hero” for helping and saving the lives of all her patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Urgent Care Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, and is the singular, nationally-recognized entity devoted to funding research activities, programs, and strategic initiatives in the field of Urgent Care.
