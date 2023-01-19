KDG Holds Annual Strategic Planning Meeting at Muhlenberg College; Focuses on Predictability & Scalability
KDG, an Allentown business processes company, is moving full steam ahead with its 2023 strategic plan, focusing on predictability and scale.
Allentown, PA, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KDG's annual Strategic Planning meeting took place on January 6, 2023, at Muhlenberg College. Employees joined together in person and online to reflect on the company’s achievements in 2022 and look ahead to their goals for 2023. 2023's theme was “Cruising Altitude,” staying in line with KDG’s goals of scale and predictability.
In keeping with the theme, employees attending the event were greeted with a jetway carpet, custom KDG luggage bags, aviators, and pilot pins complete with personalized Top Gun calls signs.
“We wanted to intentionally build momentum right from the start,” says Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. “This is not just a day where the company president lays out their vision. It is a day when all employees can come together and have a say in where they would like the company to go, in line with our value of transparent communication.”
Throughout the day, various employees within leadership and non-leadership alike presented on 2022’s highs, including successful projects and new company initiatives. Then, the company came together to plan out objectives and key results (OKRs) for January through December 2023. These OKRs focus on ways KDG can enhance efficiency, growth, and customer experience. Another goal for the company is to become the industry’s leading AI expert. While many tech companies are scrambling due to the popularity of ChatGPT, KDG is looking for ways to embrace the platform in its day-to-day operations.
“AI can help improve our own processes, as well as those of other companies,” says David. “While everyone is trying to adapt to the new technology, we strive to be at the front of the pack with our capabilities.”
This event also marked another successful hybrid gathering for KDG. The company has been recognized by publications like The New York Times for keeping employees connected and engaged no matter where they are in the country. Most employees attended in person, but several fully participated remotely via a live stream for health and safety reasons with the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.
To learn more about KDG and its award-winning professional services, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/. The organization is onboarding new clients seeking business automation, Zoho development, cybersecurity support, and more.
About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.
