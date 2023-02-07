KDG Wins Best Place to Work Honors
KDG, an Allentown business processes company, was recognized as a Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania.
Allentown, PA, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Each year, the Best Companies Group, in partnership with Lehigh Valley Business and Central Penn Business Journal, unveils its “Best Places to Work in PA” list. For the first time in its history, KDG was among the winners, placing #54 in the small business category. Winners were announced during a celebration on December 8 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Over 600 individuals attended the event, representing 120 companies within the Commonwealth.
The Best Places to Work awards are a research-driven recognition program. There are two parts used to determine the final rankings. The first consists of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics, worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consists of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, which consists of 75% of the total. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.
“We are thrilled to have been recognized amongst our fellow small businesses,” says Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. “We look forward to implementing some of the suggestions Best Companies has made into our workplace and cannot wait to return in 2023.”
Highlights of KDG’s workplace include 100% employer-paid health benefits, retirement planning, schedule flexibility, a permanently hybrid workplace, monthly social events, and an annual KDG Day celebration where employees from across the country gather to celebrate the company and its achievements.
In addition to its recognition as a finalist, KDG also served as the event’s official Red Carpet Sponsor. The team greeted attendees, promoted the event on social media, and even gave all attendees a free IT Network Security Assessment conducted by the company’s award-winning cybersecurity team.
KDG is currently hiring for positions in UI/UX design, project management, and development. To learn more about careers at KDG and the company’s exclusive employee benefits, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/about/careers/.
About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.
KDG is currently hiring for positions in UI/UX design, project management, and development. To learn more about careers at KDG and the company’s exclusive employee benefits, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/about/careers/.
About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.
Keri Lindenmuth
484-397-6164
http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
