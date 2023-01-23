The Finalists Have Been Announced for the First Ever Independent Sponsor Summit and Awards
New York, NY, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Register your place to catch the awards live.
On February 2-3, 2023, iGlobal Forum will be hosting the first-ever Inaugural Independent Sponsor Awards at the 14th Independent Sponsors Summit & Awards. This first of its kind awards ceremony will celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and industry expertise that Independent Sponsors and Capital Providers exhibit when putting together some of the industry’s most middle-market unique deals. iGlobal Forum has now announced the awards categories and the finalists.
The awards ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Independent Sponsor Summit, where the industry comes together to recognize, celebrate, and honor the top independent sponsors. Attendees will expand their networks, make valuable deals, and learn from industry giants.
“We’re so proud to be the first to celebrate the achievements of the Independent Sponsor community. At our events over the years, we have met so many talented people who have completed inspiring achievements and note-worthy deals. With the awards, we wanted to really celebrate those achievements together, as a community,” says Anna, Founder and MD at iGlobal Forum.
This year, the awards categories and finalists are:
Diversity ESG Award of the Year
Finalists:
Tarrus Richardson, IMB Partners
Sarah Abdel-Razek, Riveter Capital
Jessica/Janice Kates/Meyer, Relevant Partners
Capital Provider of the Year
Finalists:
Preston Walsh, PNC Mezzanine
James Illikman, Peninsula Capital Partners
Sam Snyder, Greyrock Capital Group
Deal of the Year
Finalists:
Grant and Michael Komman, NCK Capital
Tarrus Richardson, IMB Partners
Adam Altus, Sier Capital Partners
Independent Sponsor of the Year
Finalists:
Jessica/Janice Kates/Meyer, Relevant Partners
David Acharya, Acharya Capital Partners, LLC
Michael Shein, Chartwell Investments Entrepreneurs
Lifetime Achievement Award
Finalists:
Richard Baum, Consumer Growth Partners
David Acharya, Acharya Capital Partners, LLC
Scott Reilly, Peninsula Capital Partners LLC
Emerging Independent Sponsor
Finalists:
David Feierstein, Ronin Equity Partners
Austin Nuedecker, Weave Growth Partners
Richard Skill, Leedon Park Capital
Megan Hovath, Steinbeck Investment Company
A committee of industry business leaders will judge all nominations. The judging will be conducted independently to ensure that all eligible nominations are processed and evaluated securely, equally and confidentially. These judges will also be available to connect with 1:1 at the event.
Deal of the Year will be judged on the following criteria:
Deal profile (30% of the score)
Deal challenges (30% of the score)
Deal outcome (40% of the score)
All other categories will be judged on the following criteria:
Professional/Firm’s profile (20% of the score)
Professional/Firm’s unique attributes and industry impact (40% of the score)
Professional/Firm’s activity (40% of the score)
iGlobal Forum will be hosting the Independent Sponsor Summit and Awards at the Intercontinental Miami Doral.
About iGlobal Forum: We connect senior-level business executives from across the globe and provide an exchange platform for education and strategic relationships. Our events focus on the most pressing business issues across a number of industries and allow CEO and corporate decision makers from the financial and real estate sectors to network with leading experts in the field, as well as providing a platform to benchmark the latest industry trends, technological and regulatory development. We are iGlobal forum. We invite you to connect.
On February 2-3, 2023, iGlobal Forum will be hosting the first-ever Inaugural Independent Sponsor Awards at the 14th Independent Sponsors Summit & Awards. This first of its kind awards ceremony will celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and industry expertise that Independent Sponsors and Capital Providers exhibit when putting together some of the industry’s most middle-market unique deals. iGlobal Forum has now announced the awards categories and the finalists.
The awards ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Independent Sponsor Summit, where the industry comes together to recognize, celebrate, and honor the top independent sponsors. Attendees will expand their networks, make valuable deals, and learn from industry giants.
“We’re so proud to be the first to celebrate the achievements of the Independent Sponsor community. At our events over the years, we have met so many talented people who have completed inspiring achievements and note-worthy deals. With the awards, we wanted to really celebrate those achievements together, as a community,” says Anna, Founder and MD at iGlobal Forum.
This year, the awards categories and finalists are:
Diversity ESG Award of the Year
Finalists:
Tarrus Richardson, IMB Partners
Sarah Abdel-Razek, Riveter Capital
Jessica/Janice Kates/Meyer, Relevant Partners
Capital Provider of the Year
Finalists:
Preston Walsh, PNC Mezzanine
James Illikman, Peninsula Capital Partners
Sam Snyder, Greyrock Capital Group
Deal of the Year
Finalists:
Grant and Michael Komman, NCK Capital
Tarrus Richardson, IMB Partners
Adam Altus, Sier Capital Partners
Independent Sponsor of the Year
Finalists:
Jessica/Janice Kates/Meyer, Relevant Partners
David Acharya, Acharya Capital Partners, LLC
Michael Shein, Chartwell Investments Entrepreneurs
Lifetime Achievement Award
Finalists:
Richard Baum, Consumer Growth Partners
David Acharya, Acharya Capital Partners, LLC
Scott Reilly, Peninsula Capital Partners LLC
Emerging Independent Sponsor
Finalists:
David Feierstein, Ronin Equity Partners
Austin Nuedecker, Weave Growth Partners
Richard Skill, Leedon Park Capital
Megan Hovath, Steinbeck Investment Company
A committee of industry business leaders will judge all nominations. The judging will be conducted independently to ensure that all eligible nominations are processed and evaluated securely, equally and confidentially. These judges will also be available to connect with 1:1 at the event.
Deal of the Year will be judged on the following criteria:
Deal profile (30% of the score)
Deal challenges (30% of the score)
Deal outcome (40% of the score)
All other categories will be judged on the following criteria:
Professional/Firm’s profile (20% of the score)
Professional/Firm’s unique attributes and industry impact (40% of the score)
Professional/Firm’s activity (40% of the score)
iGlobal Forum will be hosting the Independent Sponsor Summit and Awards at the Intercontinental Miami Doral.
About iGlobal Forum: We connect senior-level business executives from across the globe and provide an exchange platform for education and strategic relationships. Our events focus on the most pressing business issues across a number of industries and allow CEO and corporate decision makers from the financial and real estate sectors to network with leading experts in the field, as well as providing a platform to benchmark the latest industry trends, technological and regulatory development. We are iGlobal forum. We invite you to connect.
Contact
iGlobal ForumContact
Will Barritt
(212) 752-7760 ext 703
https://iglobalforum.com/
Will Barritt
(212) 752-7760 ext 703
https://iglobalforum.com/
Categories