Shufti Pro Wins Big at Ultimate FinTech Awards
Shufti Pro has taken home top honours at the Ultimate FinTech Awards, winning in all three categories: FinTech AI, Best Onboarding, and Best RegTech.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, the leading AI-powered identity verification and compliance solutions provider, has taken home top honours at the Ultimate FinTech Awards, winning in all three categories: FinTech AI, Best Onboarding, and Best RegTech.
Shufti Pro's innovative technology and commitment to customer success stood out among highly-qualified competitors, earning the company recognition as the top solution in each category.
"We are honoured to receive these awards and grateful for the recognition of our hard work & dedication to provide the best possible service to our customers worldwide,” said Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro. We will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible in the FinTech space, helping our clients stay compliant and grow their businesses."
The Ultimate FinTech Awards recognise the most promising and innovative companies in the financial technology industry, with winners selected by a panel of industry experts. Shufti Pro's success in all three categories demonstrates the company's leadership and expertise in the field.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a leading AI-powered identity verification and compliance solutions provider. The company helps businesses of all sizes fight fraud and comply with KYC & AML regulations by providing fast, accurate, and reliable identity verification services.
