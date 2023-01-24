Nolan Shultz Joins Orr Commercial as Business Development Associate
Nolan Shultz joins Orr Commercial Real Estate group to lead business development efforts.
Houston, TX, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nolan Shultz joins Orr Commercial as Business Development Associate after 10 years in the beverage sales and distribution industry. Nolan specialized in building and managing sales, revenue growth, and profitability for a portfolio of brands, eventually moving over to the supplier side. Experience-minded, results oriented, collaborative, and a creative problem solver, Shultz aims to bring an edge to the Sales Team at Orr Commercial through the eyes of a brand builder.
Shultz studied Public Policy at University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs. Originally from San Diego, Nolan loves exploring the ocean and playing golf.
“We are excited about Nolan joining Orr Commercial as our Business Development Associate. Nolan will be excellent at connecting to the Greater Houston Commercial Real Estate community to generate business opportunities for our firm,” Bobby Orr offered. “He will round out the blended team of Kay Eileraas, Marketing Director; Jennifer Orr, Associate and Leva Living Co-Founder; and Jolie Duhon, Sales and Leasing Manager.
