Discover the Benefits of Mind-Mapping, Effective Listening, and Logical Thinking for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners with Presenters for Hire
Presenters for Hire, a virtual business operations consultancy, launches with a focus on providing clarity and effective processes for entrepreneurs and business owners. The company's approach combines visual mapping, business operations mapping, and the 80/20 rule to help identify inefficiencies and focus on the most impactful activities that drive results.
Huntsville, AL, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Entrepreneur Frederick T. Moseley announces the launch of Presenters for Hire, a virtual business operations consultancy that specializes in providing clarity and effective processes for serious entrepreneurs and business owners. The company aims to take the chaos out of business operations and provide a clear, streamlined path for success through its unique approach, which combines visual mapping, business operations mapping, and the 80/20 rule.
"Running a business can be a constant juggling act, but it doesn't have to be," says Moseley. "Our approach is based on the 80/20 rule, which states that 80% of outcomes come from 20% of causes. We use mind mapping software, effective listening, and logical thinking to provide an outsider's perspective in business operations and identify and resolve challenges. Our team of experienced business professionals is dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals and improve their bottom line."
"We want to empower entrepreneurs and business owners to take control of their operations, increase efficiency, and ultimately, improve their bottom line," says Moseley.
To showcase their approach, the company has created a visual mind map of their own business operations process. This example mind map is available for review at https://xmind.app/m/ZAXi4E/. The company also offers a custom service for entrepreneurs and business owners who wish to have a mind map tailored to their own operations. Interested parties can request this service by emailing presentersforhire@gmail.com.
In conclusion, Presenters for Hire aims to empower entrepreneurs and business owners to take control of their operations, increase efficiency and ultimately, improve their bottom line.
Contact
Frederick Moseley
256-529-5994
https://xmind.app/m/ZAXi4E/
