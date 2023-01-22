New Docuseries – Constant Purpose: Small Businesses Changing the World - Highlights the Entrepreneurial Spirit and Small Business Growth
New docuseries highlights entrepreneurial ventures making an impact on their community. The series, “Constant Purpose: Small Businesses Changing the World” premiered on YouTube today. The first episode features Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, a whiskey distiller based out of Houma, Louisiana.
Constant Purpose was created by Mark Graffaganini, Managing Partner of law firm, Cara Stone, LLP and Partner in venture capital firm, Callais Capital Ventures. The series goes behind the scenes of small businesses to show the real trials and triumphs of starting and running a business.
“I have been an entrepreneur my whole life, and I have devoted my adult life to helping others realize their dreams of owning and growing a business,” said Graffagnini. “The determination, positivity, and resilience displayed by those who strive to turn their dreams into reality never ceases to inspire me. It takes a lot of tenacity to get through the ups and downs of life and business to make it happen. That's why I started this series. I’m compelled to help others tell their stories, with the hope that they may help others navigate the challenges and triumphs of entrepreneurship.”
The first episode of Constant Purpose focuses on Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, a whiskey, bourbon, and rum distiller based out of Houma, Louisiana. In the episode, Noah Lirette discusses the family origins of Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, the distilling process, and his views on being an entrepreneur.
Constant Purpose: Small Businesses Changing the World is available on YouTube at youtube.com/@carastonellp.
Learn more about Bayou Terrebonne Distillers at https://btdistillers.com/.
About Mark: Mark Graffagnini is the founder and Managing Partner of Cara Stone, LLP, a national law firm focused on transactional law, securities, and corporate litigation. Mark has been selected as a "Super Lawyer" in the field of securities law for multiple years in a row and has significant experience representing public and private companies. Mark represents clients through various rounds of financing, exit, crisis management, and scale. Mark has lead numerous exits for clients from mergers and acquisitions to IPO. Mark leads multiple venture stage deals a year, and Cara Stone has represented companies and investors in over $1 Billion in transactions.
About Cara Stone, LLP: Cara Stone, LLP (“Cara Stone”) is widely considered to be a top law firm in the realm of angel and venture capital and private equity. The firm is a leading capital markets law firms in the U.S. Cara Stone has lead over $1 billion worth of private equity transactions including one of the largest going public deals for a non-Silicon Valley tech company since 2018. The firm continues to help the best companies in the small and mid-sized markets find capital, grow, and exit. Follow Cara Stone on Instagram (@CaraStone,LLP) or visit us at carastone.com to learn more.
Claire Tilmont
504-265-9955
carastone.com
