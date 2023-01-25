Boxer Property Confirms New Roles Across the Boxer family of Companies
Houston, TX, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Houston-based Boxer Property, a commercial real estate investment company with over 18 MM SF under management in 14 US markets and 1,000+ employees spanning office, retail and hospitality divisions, is excited to announce the following title changes and promotions amongst its Management staff:
Senior Director of Leasing, Alex Alex Kakhnovets. Mr. Kakhnovets has led the office leasing division for over 9 years and has been promoted to Senior Director, continuing to guide departmental strategy, transaction oversight, and recruiting. Prior to this role, he held various positions including leasing, property management, sales and business development with Boxer. He is a member of CCIM Houston Gulf Coast Chapter, The Real Estate Council, the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors and Central Atlanta Progress.
Director of Information Security, Berris Bramble. Following a successful executive IT career across multiple industries, Mr. Bramble joined Boxer in Feb 2021 and has now by appointed Director of Information Security. A member of the local Houston InfraGard Chapter which is an information sharing partnership between the FBI, private sector and Academia, his work at Boxer is focused on the implementation, design, management and allocation of all the technology security measures within the organization.
Director of Compliance, Chris Chumley. Mr. Chumley, who has been at Boxer Property for over 27 years, and held roles across Property Management, Quality Assurance and Data Governance, has now assumed the new role of Director of Compliance, combining a number of critical business functions that contribute greatly to the successful operation of Boxer’s business.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Senior Director of Leasing, Alex Alex Kakhnovets. Mr. Kakhnovets has led the office leasing division for over 9 years and has been promoted to Senior Director, continuing to guide departmental strategy, transaction oversight, and recruiting. Prior to this role, he held various positions including leasing, property management, sales and business development with Boxer. He is a member of CCIM Houston Gulf Coast Chapter, The Real Estate Council, the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors and Central Atlanta Progress.
Director of Information Security, Berris Bramble. Following a successful executive IT career across multiple industries, Mr. Bramble joined Boxer in Feb 2021 and has now by appointed Director of Information Security. A member of the local Houston InfraGard Chapter which is an information sharing partnership between the FBI, private sector and Academia, his work at Boxer is focused on the implementation, design, management and allocation of all the technology security measures within the organization.
Director of Compliance, Chris Chumley. Mr. Chumley, who has been at Boxer Property for over 27 years, and held roles across Property Management, Quality Assurance and Data Governance, has now assumed the new role of Director of Compliance, combining a number of critical business functions that contribute greatly to the successful operation of Boxer’s business.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Contact
Boxer Property ManagementContact
Andy Hilditch
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
Andy Hilditch
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
Categories