The Gorden Group Promotes Donnie Dodson to Real Estate Associate
The Gorden Group is delighted to announce that Donnie Dodson has been promoted to an Associate on the self storage team.
Tempe, AZ, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Gorden Group is delighted to announce that Donnie Dodson has been promoted to an Associate on the self storage team. From Annapolis, Maryland, Donnie came to Arizona in 2019 for his bachelor's degree in finance with a minor in real estate at Arizona State University. While an undergraduate, Donnie came to work for the Gorden Group in order to explore the field of commercial real estate.
With a real estate license now under his belt to add to the breadth of skills that he already possesses, the Gorden Group team feels extremely confident in his abilities to be successful in the commercial real estate industry.
When asked about his career thus far, Donnie stated:
“I found that I find great enjoyment in both the personal and professional aspects of being an agent. And that my finance background tied in nicely with a role within a brokerage firm, and that the education that the Gorden Group can teach me can take my career to the next level.
“Working here I found both soft interpersonal skills and the harder skills of property research, financial underwriting, and maintaining a CRM. I’m looking forward to getting my degree this spring and having the opportunity to launch my career before graduating. I’m also looking forward to meeting the best in the industry!”
Jeff Gorden, President of the Gorden Group, added:
“We know that young people have trouble gaining real-world experience and competitive work skills during their college years. More than a decade ago we created an internship that can help any student build a resume of experience, so they can be among the most sought after candidates in their chosen field. We’re happy to have retained Donnie. He’s an excellent addition to our team. We also are wishing the best for our other interns who have all landed at national (and international) commercial real estate firms.”
About The Gorden Group
We fuel exceptional life stories by providing a plan for self storage investors to get the full value for their real estate portfolio. Because exceptional people deserve the very best results for their life’s work.
Categories