ocean+main Earns Butterfly Mark Certification Powered by Positive Luxury
Los Angeles-based fashion brand, ocean+main believes clothing created with mindfulness and sustainability is the ultimate luxury. Focused on protecting the ocean and all things natural, ocean+main is a brand that believes we can all make a big difference through small sustainable changes. Positive Luxury announced today that ocean+main have been recertified with the Butterfly Mark for the second time.
Los Angeles, CA, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Positive Luxury announced today that ocean+main have been recertified with the Butterfly Mark for the second time. From inception ocean+main has put people, planet and purpose first and continues to drive business transformation to not only protect but also preserve.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). ocean+main achieved 56% in Environment, 56% Social and 61% Governance excelling in the following areas:
Packaging Efficiency: Single use plastics has never been used in production or packaging since the brand started in 2015. Working tirelessly with their vendors, it is phasing out all plastics within their supply chain with 80% of their silk suppliers already shipping fabric in paper rather than plastic. All remaining suppliers will be required to do the same by 2024 putting them on target to phase out all plastic – upstream and downstream– by 2025. Additionally, 100% of its product packaging is made from recyclable or biodegradable materials
Localising Supply Chain: 100% of fabric suppliers are local to the studio and collection is made in the company’s hybrid vehicle minimising transportation emissions. Garments are sewn and finished just one block from their studio and delivered on foot to be packaged – reducing their overall logistics footprint
Community Involvement: ocean+main was instrumental in advocating to legislators and driving signatures and awareness campaigns for the passage of California’s SB62, a law protecting garment workers which now serves as the framework for the national Fabric Act currently in the US House of Representatives. Fighting to protect The LA Fashion District – the largest and only remaining apparel manufacturing hub in the US and responsible for 80% of all apparel made in the America - ocean+main works as an advisor to City Council members to protect and preserve this of the crucial manufacturing ecosystem and the thousands of businesses and jobs at risk of elimination through rezoning.
Reporting: Publishing an annual sustainability -summarising the company’s progress and disclosing KPIs, 2023 & 2025 ESG goals is key to ocean+main increasing their transparency and build trust with customers. Going beyond this and to ensure partners foster the same ethos, ocean+main have implemented a requirement that all vendors must obtain and maintain ISO 9001 AND ISO 14001.
A full breakdown of their assessment scores can be found in their Connected Butterfly Mark tool.
“We are delighted to award ocean+main the Butterfly Mark for a second time. Mary & the team have worked tirelessly in their journey towards social and environmental excellence –identifying opportunities to reduce their packaging, working with local suppliers and advocating legislators to change law to protect our future. A truly inspiring and influential sustainability leader in the US fashion industry.” - Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Positive Luxury
“We are thrilled to be part of the Positive Luxury community and are honored to be awarded the Butterfly Mark again this year. Diana and the Positive Luxury team have created a rigorous and thorough process that ensures brands are honest, transparent and fully committed to mitigating and reversing our impact on climate change. Positive Luxury stands as a trusted authority, certifying that brands are committed to meeting our needs today while ensuring future generations can meet theirs.” - Mary Price, Founder of ocean+main
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, ocean+main will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about ocean+main at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/ocean-main/
