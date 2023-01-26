BANKW Staffing Expands to Western Massachusetts and Connecticut by Adding Johnson & Hill Staffing to its Portfolio of Companies
Boston, MA, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BANKW Staffing’s family of locally owned companies just got bigger with today’s announcement of the addition of Johnson & Hill Staffing to its family of full-service staffing and recruiting agencies. Johnson & Hill will become part of the KNF&T Staffing Resources brand, and will continue to provide temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct hire services in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut as they have for over 28 years.
Committed to providing unparalleled support to clients and job seekers alike, BANKW’s investment in Johnson & Hill is part of the firm’s plan to continue its organic and strategic growth in the New England employment market. With BANKW’s expanding regional market share and influence, clients will benefit from enhanced resources and additional geographic opportunities.
This acquisition is a natural choice for BANKW as Johnson & Hill fits seamlessly with staffing solutions in similar professional areas, including accounting, administrative, legal, and finance. In addition to gaining access to KNF&T’s broad base in verticals like healthcare, higher education, financial services, and nonprofits, Johnson & Hill clients will enjoy the added benefit of information technology staffing solutions and sales placement through BANKW’s other companies, Alexander Technology Group and Sales Search Partners.
Jason Kroll, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BANKW, described a great fit for both companies, saying, “We knew immediately that Johnson & Hill would be a wonderful match in culture and customer focus and service. Being able to offer expanded reach and greater resources is a win-win, not just for our firms, but most importantly, for those we serve."
As Johnson & Hill’s President and CEO, Andrea Hill Cataldo, noted, “When I helped found Johnson & Hill Staffing in 1995, my goal was to ensure that the organization thrived while providing the best possible client service. I am excited to embark on this new chapter and I am comfortable knowing that our 28-year legacy will continue in the right and capable hands. BANKW Staffing’s portfolio of companies includes Alexander Technology Group, KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting, Sales Search Partners, The Nagler Group, KNF&T Staffing Resources, and now Johnson & Hill Staffing, which has been rebranded under the KNF&T name. All are premier staffing providers in the areas of IT, finance, accounting, sales, human resources, legal, administrative, healthcare, higher education, and marketing."
About KNF&T Staffing Resources
Since 1983, KNF&T Staffing Resources has been a leading provider of staffing and recruiting services to enterprise clientele throughout the Greater Boston markets. KNF&T provides talented professionals on a temporary and direct-hire basis to organizations in the healthcare, higher education, financial services, and nonprofit sectors.
Learn more and search jobs at https://knft.com.
About BANKW Staffing
Through its portfolio companies, KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting, Alexander Technology Group, The Nagler Group, Sales Search Partners, and KNF&T Staffing Resources, BANKW Staffing, LLC is the leading regional provider of temporary and direct-hire staffing services in the areas of finance, accounting, information technology, office and administration, legal, human resources, and sales.
BANKW Staffing companies have received over 100 awards for rapid growth, business excellence, and workplace quality. Recent recognition includes ClearlyRated’s 2022 “Best of Staffing Talent Award for Service Excellence” for client, employee, and talent satisfaction and its 2022 “Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5-Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence.”
Learn more at https://www.bankwstaffing.com.
Media Contact
Please send media requests to Allison Abate at aabate@bankwstaffing.com or contact us directly at 617-622-0107.
Committed to providing unparalleled support to clients and job seekers alike, BANKW’s investment in Johnson & Hill is part of the firm’s plan to continue its organic and strategic growth in the New England employment market. With BANKW’s expanding regional market share and influence, clients will benefit from enhanced resources and additional geographic opportunities.
This acquisition is a natural choice for BANKW as Johnson & Hill fits seamlessly with staffing solutions in similar professional areas, including accounting, administrative, legal, and finance. In addition to gaining access to KNF&T’s broad base in verticals like healthcare, higher education, financial services, and nonprofits, Johnson & Hill clients will enjoy the added benefit of information technology staffing solutions and sales placement through BANKW’s other companies, Alexander Technology Group and Sales Search Partners.
Jason Kroll, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BANKW, described a great fit for both companies, saying, “We knew immediately that Johnson & Hill would be a wonderful match in culture and customer focus and service. Being able to offer expanded reach and greater resources is a win-win, not just for our firms, but most importantly, for those we serve."
As Johnson & Hill’s President and CEO, Andrea Hill Cataldo, noted, “When I helped found Johnson & Hill Staffing in 1995, my goal was to ensure that the organization thrived while providing the best possible client service. I am excited to embark on this new chapter and I am comfortable knowing that our 28-year legacy will continue in the right and capable hands. BANKW Staffing’s portfolio of companies includes Alexander Technology Group, KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting, Sales Search Partners, The Nagler Group, KNF&T Staffing Resources, and now Johnson & Hill Staffing, which has been rebranded under the KNF&T name. All are premier staffing providers in the areas of IT, finance, accounting, sales, human resources, legal, administrative, healthcare, higher education, and marketing."
About KNF&T Staffing Resources
Since 1983, KNF&T Staffing Resources has been a leading provider of staffing and recruiting services to enterprise clientele throughout the Greater Boston markets. KNF&T provides talented professionals on a temporary and direct-hire basis to organizations in the healthcare, higher education, financial services, and nonprofit sectors.
Learn more and search jobs at https://knft.com.
About BANKW Staffing
Through its portfolio companies, KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting, Alexander Technology Group, The Nagler Group, Sales Search Partners, and KNF&T Staffing Resources, BANKW Staffing, LLC is the leading regional provider of temporary and direct-hire staffing services in the areas of finance, accounting, information technology, office and administration, legal, human resources, and sales.
BANKW Staffing companies have received over 100 awards for rapid growth, business excellence, and workplace quality. Recent recognition includes ClearlyRated’s 2022 “Best of Staffing Talent Award for Service Excellence” for client, employee, and talent satisfaction and its 2022 “Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5-Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence.”
Learn more at https://www.bankwstaffing.com.
Media Contact
Please send media requests to Allison Abate at aabate@bankwstaffing.com or contact us directly at 617-622-0107.
Contact
BANKW StaffingContact
Allison Abate
617-622-0107
www.bankwstaffing.com
Allison Abate
617-622-0107
www.bankwstaffing.com
Categories