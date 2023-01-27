Streamline Home Loans Recognized as Top Mortgage Broker by Rocket Mortgage TPO
Awarded in six different categories for 2022 performance.
Las Vegas, NV, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Streamline Home Loans has announced that it has received multiple awards from Rocket Mortgage TPO for its outstanding performance in 2022. The company has been named the Top Mortgage Broker in six different categories, including:
-Top 100 Mortgage Broker
-Top Mortgage Broker in Nevada
-Top Purchase Mortgage Broker
-Top FHA Mortgage Broker
-Top VA Mortgage Broker
-Top Jumbo Mortgage Broker
"We are thrilled to receive these awards from Rocket Mortgage TPO," said Jonathan Jacobs, President of Streamline Home Loans. "Our team works tirelessly to provide our clients with the best mortgage options and the highest level of service. These awards are a validation of our efforts, and we are honored to be recognized as a top mortgage broker in the industry."
Streamline Home Loans is a full-service mortgage brokerage firm that helps homeowners and homebuyers navigate the mortgage process. The company offers a wide range of mortgage products and services, including purchase and refinance loans, FHA, VA, and jumbo loans, as well as a variety of non-QM loans to fit a wide range of customer needs. Streamline is committed to staying true to its name by constantly refining and “streamlining” its process and business model to provide the best experience possible for both clients and team members. The company is dedicated to giving back to the community, donating “100 Meals for Every Deal” to the local area’s partnered food bank.
About Streamline Home Loans
We Streamline the Process. From loan products to loan professionals, Streamline Home Loans actively seeks out the best in the industry to help our customers find, and fund, the right mortgage for them. Streamline's model is designed to raise the bar on efficiency, relationships, and integrity. We specialize in product variety, experienced teams, sophisticated software, and quick closings. We currently have locations in NV, CO, TX, GA, FL, and SC, with additional licensing in CA, NM, and AZ. Corporate NMLS# 1810048. Corporate headquarters are located in Las Vegas, NV. For more information about Streamline Home Loans, visit us online at streamlinehl.com or call (877) 405-3747.
About Rocket Mortgage TPO
Rocket Pro TPO is a division of Rocket Mortgage and a part of Rocket Companies, Inc. It works exclusively with mortgage brokers, correspondent lenders, community banks and credit unions. Rocket Pro TPO's partners provide the face-to-face service their clients desire, while tapping into the technology, expertise and award-winning process from Rocket Mortgage. The partner loan officer creates, and maintains, the relationship with the client. Rocket Mortgage approves, underwrites, processes and closes the loan in its name, or sells the loan to Rocket after the mortgage closes if it was originated as a correspondent loan.
Contact
Streamline Home LoansContact
Casey Jacobs
702-540-0701
streamlinehl.com
Stephanie Clark
National Operations Manager
(702) 418-7960
Categories