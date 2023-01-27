Talent Management Company Seeking Select Talent for Representation
The Delco Group LLC Creates a Talent Management Division to Represent Select Professional Talent.
Austin, TX, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Delco Group LLC is a new Company founded in November 2022. The Company was established to invest in Select Reacl Estate, Sports and Entertainment. The Company's corporate office is in Austin, Texas, but will be conducting business throughout the US and Canada. The Delco Group also has a Talent Management Division. This division was formed to provide Elite Talent Management to select professionals such as Athletes, Entertainers, Models and Business Professionals. The Delco Group's Talent Management Division is led by their founder and CEO Anthony D. Colby who has over 40 years experience as a successful entrepreneur and has worked in the entertainment industry for over 25 years. A good talent manager helps you to develop and maintain a successful career. This comes along with not only education, business experience, but more important, life experiences. The Delco Group will select only a choice few Talents to represent so you may receive the professional and personal touch your career deserves. The Division is currently accepting resumes, portfolios and reels for the next 60 days. The Delco Group will select only 6 professional to manage their career. You must submit a professional package electronically by email. Their management division will not accept, consider or review unprofessional material submitted. The Delco Group's email address is thedelcogroup@mail.com.
