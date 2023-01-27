ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center
Chennai, India, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ANB Systems, Inc., a leading provider of workflow management solutions for utilities across the US & Canada, has expanded its Offshore Development Center in response to the growing demand for its core products. The new office space is designed to provide a comfortable and productive workspace for employees, encouraging collaboration and creativity. This expansion is in line with ANB's goal of becoming the leading software solution provider and will provide more workspace for ANB's offshore team and make ANB one of the best places to work.
Kalaimamani Nithyasree Mahadevan, a highly accomplished Carnatic musician and playback singer for film songs in various Indian languages, presided over the inauguration and cut the ribbon to open the new facility. Following the guest's ceremonial lighting of the lamp, a prelude video was presented to the audience, highlighting the company's importance and commitment to its core values.
Chief guest, Mr. VM Muralidharan, popularly known as Mike Muralidharan, is an Indian educationist and IT industry veteran. He expressed his admiration for the impressive accomplishments of ANB and its CEO, Mr. S Balakrishnan. "ANB System has gone through many ups and downs and has stood its ground for 25 years, and today what ANB employees see is the fruit of such a foundation, which is fabulous," said Mr. VM Muralidharan.
Mr. S Balakrishnan, CEO of ANB Systems, discussed the company's consistent growth and the objectives it is striving to achieve. "We built the foundation of our product over the past few years. We are now moving to the next phase of scaling our services, and today's milestone is to scale up our workspace by 100%." said Mr. S Balakrishnan.
Subsequent to the CEO's opening address, Mr. Abhishek Balakrishnan, President of ANB Systems, opened the discussion by recognizing the recent internal conference, Energize 2023, and how ANB has started the year. He then provided a tour of the new office space, highlighting the various amenities, such as a spacious open floor plan, private phone booth room, and recreational activities area. Following the president’s presentation
Mr. S. Rajaram, Executive Vice President of ANB, highlighted the company's impressive growth since its inception. He attributed this success to the leadership of CEO Mr. S Balakrishnan, who has taken on challenging projects and clients, resulting in the expansion of the organization from a single person to a team of 200 people with offices in multiple locations.
The new office space for ANB Systems is designed to foster collaboration and creativity and to provide a comfortable and inspiring environment for the ANB team. With its modern design and state-of-the-art technology, the new office space is sure to be a great asset to the company and its employees. ANB Systems is proud to have a space that reflects its values and mission and looks forward to continuing to provide the best possible service to its clients.
About ANB Systems
ANB Systems, Inc is a leading SaaS product company with a primary footprint in the energy efficiency and distributed generation division of electric and gas utilities. ANB’s flagship product is eTRACK+ – a low-code workflow management system that allows end-users to easily set up and administer programs tailored to their business processes and needs. ANB’s mission is to help clients bring disparate processes into an integrated platform that provides a real-time view of critical information and metrics. ANB does this by empowering people to be data-savvy and embrace automation through data-tracking and reporting software.
Kalaimamani Nithyasree Mahadevan, a highly accomplished Carnatic musician and playback singer for film songs in various Indian languages, presided over the inauguration and cut the ribbon to open the new facility. Following the guest's ceremonial lighting of the lamp, a prelude video was presented to the audience, highlighting the company's importance and commitment to its core values.
Chief guest, Mr. VM Muralidharan, popularly known as Mike Muralidharan, is an Indian educationist and IT industry veteran. He expressed his admiration for the impressive accomplishments of ANB and its CEO, Mr. S Balakrishnan. "ANB System has gone through many ups and downs and has stood its ground for 25 years, and today what ANB employees see is the fruit of such a foundation, which is fabulous," said Mr. VM Muralidharan.
Mr. S Balakrishnan, CEO of ANB Systems, discussed the company's consistent growth and the objectives it is striving to achieve. "We built the foundation of our product over the past few years. We are now moving to the next phase of scaling our services, and today's milestone is to scale up our workspace by 100%." said Mr. S Balakrishnan.
Subsequent to the CEO's opening address, Mr. Abhishek Balakrishnan, President of ANB Systems, opened the discussion by recognizing the recent internal conference, Energize 2023, and how ANB has started the year. He then provided a tour of the new office space, highlighting the various amenities, such as a spacious open floor plan, private phone booth room, and recreational activities area. Following the president’s presentation
Mr. S. Rajaram, Executive Vice President of ANB, highlighted the company's impressive growth since its inception. He attributed this success to the leadership of CEO Mr. S Balakrishnan, who has taken on challenging projects and clients, resulting in the expansion of the organization from a single person to a team of 200 people with offices in multiple locations.
The new office space for ANB Systems is designed to foster collaboration and creativity and to provide a comfortable and inspiring environment for the ANB team. With its modern design and state-of-the-art technology, the new office space is sure to be a great asset to the company and its employees. ANB Systems is proud to have a space that reflects its values and mission and looks forward to continuing to provide the best possible service to its clients.
About ANB Systems
ANB Systems, Inc is a leading SaaS product company with a primary footprint in the energy efficiency and distributed generation division of electric and gas utilities. ANB’s flagship product is eTRACK+ – a low-code workflow management system that allows end-users to easily set up and administer programs tailored to their business processes and needs. ANB’s mission is to help clients bring disparate processes into an integrated platform that provides a real-time view of critical information and metrics. ANB does this by empowering people to be data-savvy and embrace automation through data-tracking and reporting software.
Contact
ANB Systems, Inc.Contact
Srivatsan Mandayam
+919940193819
anbsystems.com
Srivatsan Mandayam
+919940193819
anbsystems.com
Categories