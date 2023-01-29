Leading IDV Service Provider Shufti Pro Revamps Its Website to Offer Enhanced User-Friendly Interface
Shufti Pro launches a revamped website with a user-friendly interface and enhanced features to create ease for visitors.
London, United Kingdom, January 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, one of the leading IDV solution providers, launched its new website with revamped features and a user-friendly interface for visitors to acknowledge enhanced identity verification services.
The redesigned website offers enhanced navigation, a mobile-friendly interface, and readily accessible contact & location information to help visitors share their queries. The new site mirrors Shufti Pro’s brand identity that was built by putting in the effort and hard work of the teams operating across the globe.
Global businesses looking for an IDV partner can reach Shufti Pro at one of its offices or through its revamped website.
The old website required enhancements to allow clients to discover all the IDV solutions and features Shufti Pro offers, along with the essential information they would need before being decisive.
“Being known as one of the leading IDV solution providers in the industry and how we have broadened our suite of plethoric services, our former website required enhancements to create ease for our clients. This will help our global clientele to acknowledge the services we can facilitate them with,” said Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro.
The aim of redesigning the website was to bring all the company’s products, capabilities, and services under one roof. The company’s new website offers a streamlined user experience. It lets visitors access essential information such as product guides, press releases, whitepapers, and contact details, including the location of the offices opened in the USA, UK, Sweden, Cyprus, Hong Kong and Dubai.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro, being one of the leading identity verification service providers, offers KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, and OCR solutions to keep businesses safe from fraudulent activities. The UK-headquartered firm has expanded to seven international offices and introduced a plethora of IDV products & solutions since it was created in 2017. With the ability to verify over 10,000 documents in 150 languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
