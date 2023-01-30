Graphic Connections Group’s Jeff Charlton Named to Titan 100
St. Louis, MO, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Graphic Connections Group, LLC (GCG), an innovative print and marketing company, announces Jeff Charlton, Founder and CEO, has been named a St. Louis Titan 100 honoree for 2023.
The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis’ top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in the industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion.
Collectively, the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 89,000 individuals and generate $26 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. All will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 6, 2023 at The Factory, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in St. Louis. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Now in its 31st year, Charlton continues to guide Graphic Connections Group with dynamic business growth. It achieved Inc. 5000 status in 2022 as one of America’s fastest growing companies. Its subsidiary REIPrintMail, which offers real estate direct mail marketing services, continues a strong upward trajectory, and, with a strategic 2022 acquisition of REIComplete- a full-scope marketing and lead generation service provider for real estate entrepreneurs, GCG is strongly positioned for accelerated revenue growth, and achieve Inc. 5000 status for many years to come.
“It is truly a honor to be named among the top CEOs in all of the St. Louis region,” Charlton said. “Our success is due to our focus on providing high-quality products and services, and our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. This includes a more personalized approach in today’s voicemail society. We always have a live person answer the phone, respond to clients promptly, pay attention to quality and ship orders on time, and stand behind the products and services we offer.”
About Graphic Connections Group, LLC.
Graphics Connections Group was founded in 1992 by Jeff Charlton, a seasoned entrepreneur who has launched multiple successful businesses. Since its inception, GCG has grown to become the premier print and marketing company in the US. Its subsidiaries include REIPrintMail, REIComplete, and MortgagePrintMail, which provide real estate-related direct mail, marketing, and lead generation services nationally.
The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis’ top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in the industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion.
Collectively, the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 89,000 individuals and generate $26 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. All will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 6, 2023 at The Factory, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in St. Louis. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Now in its 31st year, Charlton continues to guide Graphic Connections Group with dynamic business growth. It achieved Inc. 5000 status in 2022 as one of America’s fastest growing companies. Its subsidiary REIPrintMail, which offers real estate direct mail marketing services, continues a strong upward trajectory, and, with a strategic 2022 acquisition of REIComplete- a full-scope marketing and lead generation service provider for real estate entrepreneurs, GCG is strongly positioned for accelerated revenue growth, and achieve Inc. 5000 status for many years to come.
“It is truly a honor to be named among the top CEOs in all of the St. Louis region,” Charlton said. “Our success is due to our focus on providing high-quality products and services, and our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. This includes a more personalized approach in today’s voicemail society. We always have a live person answer the phone, respond to clients promptly, pay attention to quality and ship orders on time, and stand behind the products and services we offer.”
About Graphic Connections Group, LLC.
Graphics Connections Group was founded in 1992 by Jeff Charlton, a seasoned entrepreneur who has launched multiple successful businesses. Since its inception, GCG has grown to become the premier print and marketing company in the US. Its subsidiaries include REIPrintMail, REIComplete, and MortgagePrintMail, which provide real estate-related direct mail, marketing, and lead generation services nationally.
Contact
Graphic Connections GroupContact
Jeff Charlton
636-519-8320
www.gcfrog.com
Jeff Charlton
636-519-8320
www.gcfrog.com
Categories