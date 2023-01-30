EnergyPrint Named Premier Member of EPA’s 2022 Certification Nation Program
EnergyPrint earned ENERGY STAR certification for 15 buildings, making them a Premier Member of the EPA's Certification Nation.
St. Paul, MN, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EnergyPrint, a nationally-recognized cloud-based energy management software company, announced today that it has been accepted into the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s ENERGY STAR Certification Nation. To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of ENERGY STAR, the EPA has offered a special, one-time recognition to any organization that earns EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification for five or more buildings in 2022.
EnergyPrint earned ENERGY STAR certification for 15 buildings, making them a Premier Member of Certification Nation.
“EnergyPrint is proud to be selected as a 2022 Premier Member of the ENERGY STAR Certification Nation. We enjoy our partnership with ENERGY STAR,” said EnergyPrint CEO Wade Smith. “The ENERGY STAR program works for our clients – and works for us.”
Over the last year, EnergyPrint assisted with hundreds of entries and submissions for energy benchmarking ordinances in cities across the country, including Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Washington, DC, and others, using Portfolio Manager. Additionally, industry partners in property management and mechanical service contracting use EnergyPrint and ENERGY STAR data analytics to identify savings opportunities and prove ROI to their clients.
About EnergyPrint
As an ENERGY STAR partner, EnergyPrint automatically pushes the data it collects about a building’s energy consumption directly to the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager tool. Over 75% of EnergyPrint clients benchmark their buildings using Portfolio Manager, paving the way for greater energy efficiency, cost savings, and sustainable business practices. Previously, EnergyPrint has been recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year six times and obtained the program’s “Sustained Excellence” status. EnergyPrint also took part in the 2014 Certification Nation event.
Find out more about EnergyPrint’s benchmarking solutions at https://www.energyprint.com/benchmarking-solutions/energy-benchmarking-solutions/
About ENERGY STAR
Launched in 1992, ENERGY STAR is a voluntary EPA program that delivers environmental benefits and financial value through superior energy efficiency. To earn the ENERGY STAR, a commercial building or industrial plant must be independently verified to operate more efficiently than 75% of comparable properties nationwide. Today, thousands of organizations use ENERGY STAR tools and resources to help them assess their energy performance, improve their efficiency, and earn recognition. In 2019, the ENERGY STAR program for commercial buildings helped businesses and organizations save 230 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid $14 billion in energy costs, and achieve 170 million metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.
Learn more about Certification Nation at www.energystar.gov/CertificationNation.
Learn more about ENERGY STAR certification for buildings at www.energystar.gov/buildingcertification.
