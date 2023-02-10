House Everyone STL Announces Laurie Phillips Executive Director and Jennifer Bagwell Assistant Executive Director
The Board of Directors for House Everyone STL is excited to announce the hiring of Laurie Phillips as Executive Director and Jennifer Bagwell as Assistant Executive Director. Both bring experience from corporate finance, accounting, social services, and other relevant fields. Suvir Dhar, a founding member of the Board of Directors, is confident that Laurie and Jennifer will have a positive impact on their mission to end homelessness in St. Louis.
St. Louis, MO, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Board of Directors for House Everyone STL is excited to announce the hiring of an Executive Director and Associate Executive Director.
Laurie Phillips is named the Executive Director of House Everyone STL beginning in January 2023. Laurie brings both business and non-profit experience, with fifteen years in corporate finance and accounting as well as ten plus years in social services, all in the St. Louis region. Laurie has extensive knowledge of the homeless services landscape from her five years as the CEO of the St. Patrick Center. Laurie has also served as Executive Director of Care and Counseling, a 50-year-old mental health and counseling organization in St. Louis County. She is currently an Adjunct Faculty at the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University.
Laurie has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, emphasis Accounting, from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and is a CPA. Laurie also holds an MBA and MSW from Washington University in St. Louis.
Laurie stated, “I am thrilled to join House Everyone STL at this critical time for homeless services in the City of St. Louis and the St. Louis region. The community has joined together through the creation of House Everyone STL to develop, plan, and implement system change that will benefit persons who are unhoused, the service providers who support those persons, the business community, municipal government, and the entire St. Louis region. Now is an exciting and meaningful time for this work and I am fortunate to be part of this Mission.”
Jennifer Bagwell is named Assistant Executive Director for House Everyone STL.
Jennifer Bagwell, originally from Honolulu, relocated to St. Louis 12 years ago, and immediately began working in the non-profit community through local food pantries and community improvement projects. Jennifer’s professional expertise is in community programs, business management, and marketing. She has collaborated closely with Optimist International, Rotary, Kiwanis, and Lions Clubs on various marketing efforts.
Jennifer holds a Bachelor of Science from Hawaii Pacific University and is currently pursuing her MBA. Jennifer has earned additional professional certifications and is currently the President of the Optimist Club of St. Louis.
“With House Everyone STL, the unhoused will benefit as will the community. Being involved in such an urgently needed initiative is an honor. Together with a dedicated board of directors, a talented leader and team, and the resolute volunteers, we will make a significant difference in St. Louis,” said Jennifer.
Suvir Dhar, a founding member of the Board of Directors of House Everyone STL, said, “The Board of Directors of House Everyone STL are beyond excited to welcome Laurie and Jennifer to the team. Together they bring a diverse set of experience and subject matter expertise that will help amplify House Everyone STL’s impact with its partners and in the community. System’s change requires intelligent, dynamic, and passionate voices and, with Laurie and Jennifer we believe House Everyone STL is in the best position to achieve our Mission to end homelessness in St. Louis.”
