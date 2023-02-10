House Everyone STL Announces Laurie Phillips Executive Director and Jennifer Bagwell Assistant Executive Director

The Board of Directors for House Everyone STL is excited to announce the hiring of Laurie Phillips as Executive Director and Jennifer Bagwell as Assistant Executive Director. Both bring experience from corporate finance, accounting, social services, and other relevant fields. Suvir Dhar, a founding member of the Board of Directors, is confident that Laurie and Jennifer will have a positive impact on their mission to end homelessness in St. Louis.