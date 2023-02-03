Engel & Völkers' Michael Wyckoff Now President of PRO/CPRO Board
Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa real estate brokerages owner and managing Broker, Michael Wyckoff, Elected as President of the Board of Directors for Pinellas Realtor Organization/Central Pasco Realtor Organization
Tampa, FL, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pinellas Realtor Organization (PRO)/Central Pasco Realtor Organization (CPRO) had their 2023 Installation of Officers and Directors. Announcements of the new executives, directors, and special award winners were made by the organization January 2023. Every year, PRO/CPRO members elect their Board of Directors, whose purpose is to make effective use of director creativity, productivity, and time resources; and, to develop association policy and to ensure healthy resources for now and in the future. The previous President-Elect of the Board, Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE and Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa has been elected as the new President of the Board of Directors.
Wyckoff states, “I’ve served alongside some of the most dedicated real estate professionals in the industry for over 20 years. It’s truly a pleasure to now stand as the President of the Board which will further benefit our REALTOR® members whose goal is to promote homeownership and preserve private property rights for our clients.”
The Pinellas REALTOR® Organization (PRO), established in 2002, is one of the largest professional trade associations and represents the interest of over 10,000 real estate professionals in the Tampa Bay area. This organization was created after a merger between the Greater Clearwater Association of REALTORS® and the St. Petersburg Suncoast Association of REALTORS®. In 2018 this organization then merged with the Central Pasco Association of REALTORS® creating PRO/CPRO.
Michael Wyckoff GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, and Managing Broker for Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa; who now serves as Board of Directors President of PRO/CPRO, is also a member of Engel & Völkers Private Office network. Out of more than 16,000 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in more than 30 countries, Wyckoff is among the less than 300 advisors worldwide who have been selected to carry the title Private Office Advisor.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Wyckoff states, “I’ve served alongside some of the most dedicated real estate professionals in the industry for over 20 years. It’s truly a pleasure to now stand as the President of the Board which will further benefit our REALTOR® members whose goal is to promote homeownership and preserve private property rights for our clients.”
The Pinellas REALTOR® Organization (PRO), established in 2002, is one of the largest professional trade associations and represents the interest of over 10,000 real estate professionals in the Tampa Bay area. This organization was created after a merger between the Greater Clearwater Association of REALTORS® and the St. Petersburg Suncoast Association of REALTORS®. In 2018 this organization then merged with the Central Pasco Association of REALTORS® creating PRO/CPRO.
Michael Wyckoff GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, and Managing Broker for Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa; who now serves as Board of Directors President of PRO/CPRO, is also a member of Engel & Völkers Private Office network. Out of more than 16,000 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in more than 30 countries, Wyckoff is among the less than 300 advisors worldwide who have been selected to carry the title Private Office Advisor.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Engel & Völkers South TampaContact
Cherie Pattishall
(727) 394-7365
southtampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Cherie Pattishall
(727) 394-7365
southtampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Categories