SMC Exhibits at MD&M West in Anaheim, CA – February 7 to 9
The Medical Design & Manufacturing West Expo is a three-day conference bringing together executives, engineers, industry experts and suppliers from around the globe to learn the latest advancements in medtech, 3D printing, and smart manufacturing for improving healthcare.
Noblesville, IN, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 1093 at Anaheim Convention Center in Orange County, CA to encounter the latest innovations in components for medical devices, medical diagnostics, laboratory automation and technologies.
Products on exhibit will be:
· Pinch Valves for Silicone Tubing
· Liquid Isolation Valves
· Chemical Control Equipment
· Wireless Fieldbus and I/O
· Directional Control Solenoid Valves
· Air and Water-Cooled Chillers
· Electric Actuators, Slides & Grippers
· Static Control Ionizers
AACC – Clinical Lab Expo 2023 Exhibition Hours:
February 7, Tuesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
February 8, Wednesday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
February 9, Thursday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth # 1093, MD&M West – Medical Design & Manufacturing Expo, Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
