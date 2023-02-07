AMPP Welcomes New Chair of Its Board of Directors
Houston, TX, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Professor Amir Eliezer, Ph.D., is now chair of the board of directors of the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), a global nonprofit representing corrosion and coatings professionals and industries in 130 countries. His term began on January 1, 2023.
“It’s a great honor to serve as AMPP board chair, especially having arrived from a small country such as Israel to represent a global society now, and also serve as a member of the AMPP merger transition team,” said Eliezer. “I’m excited to volunteer and lead the AMPP board following my 20 years of active leadership roles, and I’m honored to be the first elected AMPP board of directors chair.”
Eliezer has held various leadership positions with the organization, including NACE European Area chair in 2015. He is involved in international industries and serves as director of the Corrosion Research Center at Shamoon College of Engineering, Israel. Eliezer is the recipient of the 2013 NACE International H.H. Uhlig Award and has presented at more than 150 seminars and lectures, been published in more than 220 scientific publications, and played a crucial role in AMPP's involvement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Network of Experts Program.
Said Eliezer, “The new AMPP has just celebrated its second anniversary, so now is the time and opportunity to focus on a global strategy to create added value serving our members’ needs, engagement, feedback, and ideas. I see AMPP as providing our current and future members with opportunities for even more global networking, knowledge, practical tools, and skills to influence and be part of an advanced, sustainable world.
“In my role, I look forward to working with the AMPP board and talented staff to increase our outreach, certification, and accreditation value for our members based on global impact, advocacy, and legislative tools. In addition, I plan to increase our diversity and expand the awareness of our awards programs, including the AMPP 2023 Awards, which will be presented in Denver at the AMPP Annual Conference and Expo.”
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization serving more than 30,000 members in 130 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
