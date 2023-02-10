Dan Miller Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Realtor Dan Miller Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Downtown Sarasota, Florida.
Sarasota, FL, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dan Miller has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the downtown Sarasota, Florida, office. He has more than 15 years of experience in the luxury real estate market in Sarasota and the surrounding keys.
Prior to his real estate career, Miller was an international bank examiner, and owned and operated a successful Sarasota-based chain of retail stores operating throughout the Southeastern United States. After selling the company, he parlayed his extensive market knowledge and passion for real estate investing into a successful real estate sales career.
“I am dedicated to helping families and individuals relocate to this gorgeous town and embrace the vibrant Sarasota lifestyle,” Miller said.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty’s Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236. Miller can be reached at (941) 376-7442 or ddm1@comcast.net.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
