Matcha Design Dubbed “Agency of the Year” by AdWorld Masters for 2022
This year, Matcha Design topped the list of worldwide agencies, beating out 37 other gold winners in the US alone.
Tulsa, OK, February 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AdWorld Masters has a list of 12,322 agencies in their database, but less than 10% of them (1,132) received the title of “Agency of the Year” for 2022. There were even fewer gold winners worldwide - a meager 116 - showing that when competition is fierce, Matcha Design is up for the challenge. Matcha won the highest score worldwide - a score of 9,9.
“As the founder of Matcha Design, I have been in this industry for a long time,” Chris Lo laughs.
“Before I started this company in 2004, I had experience working for a Fortune 500 company. I’m picky about the people I work with because I adhere to a high standard of excellence for our business. We don’t consider a project complete until the client is totally blown away by what we’ve created.
“Bottom line: we deliver exceptional value and communicate every step of the way.”
Submissions to AdWorld Masters are graded in a completely objective manner: through AI. This method of scoring puts agencies of every size on an equal playing field since the algorithm doesn’t take the total number of clients served into account, but the ratio of the number of employees vs. the number of clients.
Here is more information on how the algorithm works:
Potential is considered. A higher agency score shows that the agency would perform well/offer more services than its competition.
Data is continuously analyzed. The agency score is constantly updated using live data, so nothing gets past the algorithm.
Several data points are looked at. Multiple points are analyzed, including an awards review, SEO, social media, and web data. Since communication encompasses all of these areas, it’s an important consideration for the algorithm.
It adapts to your specialties. The scoring is meaningfully adapted to the specialties each agency caters to, meaning that agencies with multiple areas of specialty must excel in each category.
Everything is checked by humans. To be sure that the data is accurate, every outcome is reviewed by a human moderator, who confirms the authenticity of all provided information.
Unlike some agencies that focus on a specific niche, Matcha Design excels at many aspects of marketing, branding, and design. This gives them a unique advantage as a true do-it-all provider, proving that it is possible to be a master of all trades.
Matcha Design offers a range of services, including advertising, brand development, photography, copywriting, email marketing, logo design, motion graphics, and web design, among others.
Matcha Design never approaches two projects the same way. They focus on understanding the brand, getting into the core of its very DNA before even beginning work. Though this approach is extremely labor intensive, it’s also the most effective way to build a brand that resonates with the client’s audience.
Communication is integral to Matcha Design’s creative approach, from the ideation stage to the delivery of the completed product. The care they put into their clients is evidenced by the high number of repeat business they get from satisfied customers. Matcha Design is completely transparent with its clients throughout the design process. The company cares too much about its clients not to tell them if something doesn’t work, making them a valued rarity.
Still, Matcha Design refuses to rest on its laurels, always striving to improve and do better work than it did before. The same passion for excellence shown by founder Chris Lo is echoed by every member of the Matcha Design team.
“This honor marks the fourth year we’ve won AdWorld Masters ‘Agency of the Year’ award, and it makes three years in a row that we’ve topped the list,” Matcha Design Vice President, Lois Lai says. “We look forward to keeping that momentum going. Though we’ve been in the business for years, we work with a drive that says, ‘We’re just getting started.’”
Matcha Design has won hundreds of awards over the years (including Davey Awards, W3, Communicator Awards, SIAA, American Business Awards, etc). If their history of winning is any indication, there are plenty more awards in their future.
For more information on Matcha Design, visit MatchaDesign.com.
