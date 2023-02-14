Psychological Associates Hires Senior Account Executive
Richard Tolbert brings more than 20 years of experience to the growing company.
St. Louis, MO, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Psychological Associates (PA), a consulting company that improves business performance through its leadership and talent development services, recently hired Richard Tolbert as Senior Account Executive. His responsibilities include developing strategies to identify new markets and capture potential business while maintaining overall satisfaction for current client relationships. Tolbert will concentrate on building brand recognition and service awareness for the 64-year-old business.
Tolbert has more than 20 years of business development experience in various industries. Prior to joining PA, he worked as a client partner for a national leadership training and coaching company. He previously served as the director of sales and marketing for a waste and recycling organization. Tolbert earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.
“Richard has a proven track record of building long-term business relationships based upon his strategically bringing clients the best solutions to help reach their goals,” said Psychological Associates’ CEO Clay Hildebrand. “We welcome Richard and look forward to all he will achieve as both a sales leader and asset to our organization.”
Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop, and retain their best leaders, enabling them to build exceptional organizations. Its exclusive Q4 Dimensional® Model of Behavior™ – an industry-renowned structure that categorizes observable actions into understandable groupings – inspires high performance while attaining comprehensive results. Consulting capabilities include talent assessment, leadership development, succession planning, people analytics, and executive coaching. Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo. For more information, call (314) 725-7771.
