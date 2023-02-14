Eventfully Chic by Parris Named Winner in 2023 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®
Columbia, SC, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eventfully Chic by Parris was announced as a winner of the 2023 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, a trusted wedding vendor marketplace.
To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews within its Vendor Directory across more than 20 service categories—from venues and caterers to florists and photographers—to find the most- and highest-rated vendors of the year. The winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service and quality when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month.
Wedding professionals who win WeddingWire Couple’s Choice Awards® are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 20 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.
Eventfully Chic by Parris is honored to be one of the top vendors in Planning in Columbia on WeddingWire. For more information about Eventfully Chic by Parris, please visit us on WeddingWire.
About Eventfully Chic by Parris
Eventfully Chic by Parris is a wedding planning business based in Columbia, South Carolina, and serving couples across the South Carolina midlands. Offering full-service planning, design, and event management services, they specialize in turning visions into reality.
Services Offered
Eventfully Chic by Parris is owned by Parris Balazs, a wedding planner with over 10 years of experience. She began her career directing various events including charitable functions, corporate events, galas, reunions, and more. She turned her expertise to the wedding planning market in 2018 and became her own first client when she got engaged the same year. Parris' goal is to make sure your wedding day is nothing short of your idea of perfection. She only works with a limited number of clients per year and treats each one as a friend for life.
Whether you've only just said "yes" or are halfway to your wedding date, this award-winning planner will work diligently to make your dreams come true.
Available services include:
-Full and partial planning services
- Event design
- Event management
- Professional vendor referrals
- Budget analysis
- Budget management
- Detailed timelines
- To-do and checklists
- Rehearsal coordination
- Rehearsal dinner coordination
- Guest lodging accommodations
- Day of coordination and vendor management
About WeddingWire
WeddingWire is a trusted online and app-based marketplace, connecting couples with local wedding professionals across the US and internationally through WeddingWire.in and WeddingWire.ca, with a suite of comprehensive tools that make wedding planning easier. Operating within the $250 billion global wedding industry, WeddingWire helps couples find the right team of wedding professionals to plan and execute a wedding celebration personalized to them. Couples planning their weddings can read millions of vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a directory of hundreds of thousands of vendors local to them. Visit WeddingWire online at WeddingWire.com, WeddingWire.ca, and WeddingWire.in and follow on social media: Facebook.com/WeddingWire and @WeddingWire on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.
Contact
Parris Balazs
803-312-3816
https://www.eventfullychic.com
