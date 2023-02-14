Dillehay Insurance Agency Receives Chamber Champion Award
St. Peter's agency owner Kyle Dillehay accepts award that recognizes his company's dedication to the Cottleville Weldon Spring Chamber of Commerce.
St. Louis, MO, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dillehay Insurance Agency recently received the 2022 Chamber Champion Award from the Cottleville Weldon Spring Chamber of Commerce. The award signifies the agency’s support and dedication to the Chamber that has membership from the Cottleville and Weldon Spring region.
Dillehay Insurance Agency is owned by Kyle Dillehay who founded his company in 2019. The full-service agency is located at 7503 Mexico Rd. in St. Peters, Mo. Dillehay Insurance Agency specializes in auto, home, life, and commercial insurance. The agency is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.
“The Chamber plays a huge role in our community in terms of business growth and opportunities,” said Dillehay Insurance Agency owner Kyle Dillehay. “I am proud to be a part of the Chamber, and I am honored to receive this recognition by an institution that I value and rely upon for generating both personal and professional connections.”
Dillehay Insurance Agency has been a member of VIAA since its inception. Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $11 billion national alliance.
For more information about Dillehay Insurance Agency, call (636) 493-8001.
Contact
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
